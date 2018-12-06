Alex Iwobi frustrated with Arsenal’s draw with Manchester United

news

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi has stated that he is frustrated with his side’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United in a Premier League encounter on Wednesday, December 5.

Iwobi was named in the starting line up for the encounter at Old Trafford as Arsenal wasted the lead twice as Manchester United held on for a draw.

Shkodran Mustafi with the opener before an equaliser by Anthony Martial before halftime.

Alex Iwobi

Iwobi, however, had to make way for Alexandre Lacazette in the 65th minute who forced an own goal from Manchester United.

Iwobi on Manchester United

Speaking after the encounter to the Arsenal website Iwobi stated that he was pleased that the Gunners avoided defeat to maintain their unbeaten record but frustrated with the result.

He said, “We knew it was going to be a difficult game because Old Trafford is always a tough place to come. I guess it’s a hard one to take because we were ahead twice. Both teams fought hard, though, so I guess a draw is a fair result for both teams.

“Maybe it’s just a mental thing of staying focused. We got a bit excited and tried to rush forward where we shouldn’t have. Maybe it’s about just making sure we settle things down a bit.”

He also went on to state that the players are enjoying themselves under new manager Unai Emery.

He said, “Twenty games unbeaten says it all. The fans can see that we’re back to our best and you can see that too on the pitch. Every team is playing well this season so it’s going to be tough, but we’ll just keep going. We can only focus on our own performances.

“We’re very happy with how we’re playing and everyone’s confident. Our manager is always trying to improve things, so we’re never settling. We’re just trying to get better game by game.

“There’s just the small details that everyone can improve on. We’ll go back into training and prepare for Saturday now.”

Iwobi is expected to return to action when Arsenal host Huddersfield Town on Saturday, December 8.