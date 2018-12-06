Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Alex Iwobi frustrated with Manchester United 2 Arsenal 2 draw

Alex Iwobi frustrated with Arsenal’s draw with Manchester United

Alex Iwobi is of the opinion that Arsenal deserved more than a draw against Manchester United.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alex Iwobi and Diogo Dalot play

Alex Iwobi and Diogo Dalot

(Arsenal)

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi has stated that he is frustrated with his side’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United in a Premier League encounter on Wednesday, December 5.

Iwobi was named in the starting line up for the encounter at Old Trafford as Arsenal wasted the lead twice as Manchester United held on for a draw.

Shkodran Mustafi with the opener before an equaliser by Anthony Martial before halftime.

Alex Iwobi

Iwobi, however, had to make way for Alexandre Lacazette in the 65th minute who forced an own goal from Manchester United.

Alex Iwobi, Sead Kolasinac and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang play Arsenal are now fourth in the Premier League (Arsenal)

Iwobi on Manchester United

Speaking after the encounter to the Arsenal website Iwobi stated that he was pleased that the Gunners avoided defeat to maintain their unbeaten record but frustrated with the result.

He said, “We knew it was going to be a difficult game because Old Trafford is always a tough place to come. I guess it’s a hard one to take because we were ahead twice. Both teams fought hard, though, so I guess a draw is a fair result for both teams.

“Maybe it’s just a mental thing of staying focused. We got a bit excited and tried to rush forward where we shouldn’t have. Maybe it’s about just making sure we settle things down a bit.”

Diogo Dalot play

Diogo Dalot

(Manchester United)

 

He also went on to state that the players are enjoying themselves under new manager Unai Emery.

He said, “Twenty games unbeaten says it all. The fans can see that we’re back to our best and you can see that too on the pitch. Every team is playing well this season so it’s going to be tough, but we’ll just keep going. We can only focus on our own performances.

“We’re very happy with how we’re playing and everyone’s confident. Our manager is always trying to improve things, so we’re never settling. We’re just trying to get better game by game.

Alex Iwobi play

Alex Iwobi

(Telegraph)

 

“There’s just the small details that everyone can improve on. We’ll go back into training and prepare for Saturday now.”

Iwobi is expected to return to action when Arsenal host Huddersfield Town on Saturday, December 8.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Lobi Stars beat UMS de Loum of Cameroon 2-0 in CAF Champions League...bullet
2 Leon Balogun scores first Premier League goal for Brightonbullet
3 Sane, Sterling lead nominees for Premier League Player of the Month...bullet

Related Articles

Arsenal boss Emery explains why he took off Iwobi at halftime against Tottenham
Alex Iwobi says Arsenal’s draw against Liverpool is fair
Football Liverpool stun Everton with freak goal as Arsenal overpower Spurs
Football Pochettino warned Spurs stars to keep cool during derby brawl
Football Five things we learned from the Premier League
Football Aubameyang stars as Arsenal fightback stuns Spurs
Football Arsenal stayed mentally strong to beat Tottenham, says Aubameyang
Matteo Guendouzi 5 things to know about Arsenal midfielder
Arsenal boss says he took off Iwobi at halftime against Wolves for tactical reasons
Unai Emery 5 things to know about new Arsenal manager

Football

Peru's Football Federation chief Edwin Oviedo (C), pictured in 2015, was detained in an early morning raid on his home in Lima
Football Peru football chief Oviedo arrested in graft probe
Vietnam defender Nguyen Trong Hoang (R) and Philippines forward Patrick Reichelt fight for the ball during the second leg of their AFF Suzuki Cup semifinal in Hanoi
Football Vietnam to face Malaysia in Suzuki Cup final
Boca Juniors striker Carlos Tevez training at the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) headquarters in Las Rozas, Madrid ahead of Sunday's Libertadores Cup final against River Plate.
Football Boca train and River touch down ahead of Libertadores Cup final
IOC president Thomas Bach has asked Senegal to cooperate in the ingoing corruption investiation in athletics
Football IOC asks Senegal to cooperate in Diack investigation
X
Advertisement