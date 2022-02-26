PREMIER LEAGUE

Iwobi fails to repay Lampard's faith again in costly loss to Manchester City

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Iwobi seems to have earned Lampard's trust but a lack of goal return and consistency could change that

Alex Iwobi fired blanks against Manchester City as Everton slip into relegation battle (Getty Images)
Nigerian winger Alex Iwobi was at the lower spectrum of performances again for Saturday's league meeting with Manchester City at Goodison Park.

The 25-year-old could not affect proceedings so much during his 88 minutes on the pitch as Phil Foden's 81st-minute settled the tie in favour of the league leaders.

Iwobi attracted criticism the last time out after turning in an under-par performance last week against Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium.

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton as the Toffees lost to Ralph Hassenhuttl's side
Despite recent concerns, Everton manager Frank Lampard chose to stick with the former Arsenal forward in place of Egyptian Anwar El-Ghazi for the visit of the league leaders to Goodison Park.

Iwobi had a meagre 39 touches of the ball during Saturday's match with the Super Eagles' winger making two key passes and creating one big chance against City.

The Nigerian winger was more solid defensively, winning five of 12 ground duels while he also recorded one clearance, one interception and two tackles.

Phil Foden scored the winner for Manchester City as they won Everton in the Premier League on Saturday
Everton's loss to Pep Guardiola's side plunged the Toffees into relegation territory with Everton now 17th on the log, only one point ahead of Burnley in 18th place.

Everton have tricky ties on the horizon with dates against Tottenham (A), Wolverhampton Wanderers (H), a resurgent Newcastle United (H), and a potential relegation six-pointer against Watford (A) all pencilled in for March.

