Everton boss Marco Silva has demanded that Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi continues to provide ‘high quality, creativity and goals’ after his fine start to life at the club.

Iwobi, a deadline day signing from Arsenal has scored two goals in his first three games for Everton.

Aside from his goals, the 23-old Nigerian has made an instant impact at Everton with his passing, space and dribbling abilities to unlock defence.

Silva is happy with Iwobo’s impact and hopes his continues quality in Everton’s attack.

“It is something I will demand from him more and more,” the manager told evertontv.

“With the quality, he has – I am 100 per cent sure he will give important things for us.

“He will give high quality in our attack. He can provide creativity playing from the left or behind the striker as an offensive midfielder.

“And if he can – and I am sure he can – score more goals, it will help the team.

“The first time I met with him, it was something I put in his mind [his ability to score goals].”

Iwobi made his debut for Everton in their 2-0 loss away at Aston Villa, coming on as a substitute in the Premier League game on Friday, August 23.

A few days later, he got his first start and scored in their 4-2 away win at Lincoln City in a League Cup game.

In his Goodison Park debut, Iwobi scored again for Everton in their 3-2 win over Wolves.