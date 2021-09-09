Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi has revealed that he is enjoying life under new manager Rafa Benitez and credits the Spaniard for boosting his self-belief.
Iwobi has a goal and an assist in four games under Benitez.
Iwobi has failed to convince at Everton following his 2019 move from boyhood club arsenal.
He had worked under two managers before Benitez took over at Goodison Park in 2021, and Iwobi believes he is already improving under the Spanish coach.
“The manager is always talking to me and trying to help me,” the 25-year-old told Everton TV.
“It’s helped me a lot so far this season. It’s not just me, of course, but the whole team [he speaks to].”
“My confidence is playing a big part, too. I’m pushing a bit more up the field and getting involved in attacks.
“I just need to add more goals and assists, like the manager wants.
“With the manager, he doesn’t give us any rest, he’s onto us 24/7. This is what we need.
“You can see everyone’s playing with a lot of confidence. That big motivation is there [to continue achieving positive results].
“We’ve started off very well, but we have to keep going until the end. It’s a marathon, not a sprint.”
Iwobi’s Everton will host Burnley in the Premier League on Monday, September 13, 2021.
