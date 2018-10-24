Pulse.ng logo
Alex Iwobi credits Emery for his new found-confidence

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alex Iwobi and Unai Emery play Alex Iwobi credits Emery for his new found-confidence (Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi has credited head coach Unai Emery for the new found-confidence which has spurred him to play some of his best football for the club.

Iwobi

Iwobi has been immersed for the Gunners in recent week and was on Monday, October 22 named Man of the Match after Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Leicester City at the Emirates

Alex Iwobi play Iwobi was named Man of the Match in Arsenal's win over Leicester City (Twitter /Arsenal)

 

It has been so obvious to everyone that the Nigerian is playing with a new-found confidence which has allowed him to thrive this season with popular opinion tagging him as the most improved player at Arsenal.

The Nigeria international has now credited Emery for his new -found confidence.

He has just given me the confidence to express myself, to believe in my ability which I have been trying to show,” Iwobi told Telegraph.

In training, he is always letting me try new things, be positive, be direct and prove it in the game. It is working for me so I just have to keep it going.”

For Iwobi, it is the confidence that is primarily the force behind his marked improvement.

Alex Iwobi play Iwobi has thrived this season under Emery (Getty Images)

 

“I would just say I am more confident. I feel that even if I make a mistake I am able to go again. I think that is the difference between me last year and this year,” the 22-year-old said when he was asked whether he feels like a better player now than he was a year ago.

Iwobi has managed a goal three assists so far this season in nine appearances in all competition.

