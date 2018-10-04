For his outstanding performances in September, Alex Iwobi earns a nomination for Arsenal's Player of the Month.
The 22-year-old has been in impressive form for the Gunners across the English Premier League, Carabao Cup and was hailed on Twitter for an outstanding performance against Vorskla Poltava.
In the game against Vorskla Poltava Iwobi’s man of the match, performance was lauded even though he was not on the scoresheet.
Iwobi will have to battle teammates goalkeeper Petr Cech, forward Alexander Lacazette and midfield summer recruit Lucas Torreira.
Lacazette is leading the votes on the Arsenal website ahead of Iwobi with Cech and Torreira trailing behind.
Following his performance in the Europa League Iwobi was again the difference maker for the Gunners in their 2-0 Premier League win over Watford.
He was also in the running for the award in the month of August where he scored in the game against Chelsea before sustaining an injury which ruled him out of the Super Eagles games in the international game against Seychelles and Liberia.
After a trip to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag in the Europa League, Arsenal take on Fulham in a London Derby scheduled for Sunday, October 7 before the international break.