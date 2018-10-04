Pulse.ng logo
Alex Iwobi Midfielder challanges Cech, Ozil for Arsenal Player of the Month award

For his outstanding performances in September, Alex Iwobi earns a nomination for Arsenal's Player of the Month.

  • Published:
Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi has been rewarded for his impressive performances in September (Arsenal)

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi will face teammates Petr Cech, Alexander Lacazette and Lucas Torreira who have all been nominated for Arsenal’s Player of the Month award for September.

The 22-year-old has been in impressive form for the Gunners across the English Premier League, Carabao Cup and was hailed on Twitter for an outstanding performance against Vorskla Poltava.

Mesut Ozil and Alex Iwobi play Iwobi has been a top performer for Arsenal in September (Getty Images)

In the game against Vorskla Poltava Iwobi’s man of the match, performance was lauded even though he was not on the scoresheet.

Iwobi will have to battle teammates goalkeeper Petr Cech, forward Alexander Lacazette and midfield summer recruit Lucas Torreira.

play Alex Iwobi has been hailed by Arsenal legends such as Pires and Wright (Getty Images)

 

Lacazette is leading the votes on the Arsenal website ahead of Iwobi with Cech and Torreira trailing behind.

Following his performance in the Europa League Iwobi was again the difference maker for the Gunners in their 2-0 Premier League win over Watford.

Alex Iwobi play Iwobi has been in immense form for Arsenal (Arsenal)

 

He was also in the running for the award in the month of August where he scored in the game against Chelsea before sustaining an injury which ruled him out of the Super Eagles games in the international game against Seychelles and Liberia.

After a trip to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag in the Europa League, Arsenal take on Fulham in a London Derby scheduled for Sunday, October 7 before the international break.

