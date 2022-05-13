Alex Iwobi and a surprise player could halt Mikel Arteta's UCL dream

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

A first-half red card for Rob Holding compounded what already looked like a difficult night for Arsenal. After going down to 10 men, the Gunners conceded two more goals and lost the chance of doing the double over their North London rivals this season.

Arsenal have it all to do in their remaining matches if they are to secure Champions League football next season
Arsenal have it all to do in their remaining matches if they are to secure Champions League football next season

Speaking before the match, Mikel Arteta stated that if his side won the derby clash, they would almost certainly qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, but with Harry Kane and Son Heung-Ming decided to rain on their parade, Arsenal now has it all to do.

Recommended articles
Kane runs off to celebrate his first goal against Arsenal
Kane runs off to celebrate his first goal against Arsenal Imago

In the last couple of weeks, a few breathtaking performances by Arsenal had put them in the driving seat for a fourth-place finish. Despite a horrible patch of form where they dropped points against mighty sides such as Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton, Arsenal recorded shock wins over Manchester United and Chelsea.

An Eddie Nketiah brace helped Arsenal to a 4-2 win over Chelsea
An Eddie Nketiah brace helped Arsenal to a 4-2 win over Chelsea Pulse Ghana

With another win over West Ham, hope was restored that the Gunners could yet qualify for their first Champions League since the 2016/2017 season.

However, heading into Thursday's derby, Tottenham were in good form, taking a draw against Liverpool and a resounding win over Leicester. With this win, they now sit one point behind their rivals and have only Norwich and Burnley left to play.

A man who is as Arsenal as they come, Alex Iwobi joined the London club at the tender age of eight (8) and remained on their books until he was 23. The Super Eagles playmaker swapped North London red for Merseyside blue, joining Everton in 2019.

Alex Iwobi featuring for the Arsenal youth team
Alex Iwobi featuring for the Arsenal youth team AFP

Despite early struggles at his new club Iwobi is currently playing his best football in ages. Playing in many ad-hoc roles such as central midfield and even at right wing-back, Iwobi's versatility, work rate and flair have been key for Frank Lampard as he looks to guide Everton to safety in their remaining two matches.

Alex Iwobi played as a Wingback in everton's narrow win over Chelsea
Alex Iwobi played as a Wingback in everton's narrow win over Chelsea Imago

In his last five appearances, Iwobi has completed an impressive 12 tackles while still maintaining a passing average above 80%. The midfielder's work rate and tenacity have greatly improved under the former Chelsea manager and if Arsenal is to get anything in their match they need to be wary about their former youth prospect.

ALSO READ: Iwobi is the sliver of light in the bleakness of Lampard’s Everton

Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson Odoi closer to Black Stars switch

Why Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen needs one more season at Napoli

With all the proposed riches and impressive signings such as Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran trippier, Eddie Howe's greatest coup this season has been without a doubt, his application of Brazilian forward Joelinton.

Signed in a rare big-money move pre-Saudi money, Joelinton remains Newcastle's record transfer, joining from Hoffenheim for around £40m. Just as the earlier mentioned Iwobi, the Brazilian never really looked at home at Newcastle until his current manager took charge.

Joelinton (R) beats Arsenal's Cedric Soares for pace
Joelinton (R) beats Arsenal's Cedric Soares for pace AFP

Signed as a striker, Joelinton has contributed just 10 goals and five (5) assists in his three seasons at Newcastle, which understandably led to many fans criticising the decision to sign him in the first place.

However, just like Iwobi, the 25-year-old has found better fortunes playing in a different position. Eddie Howe has used his physicality and tenacity to good use, playing Joelinton in the middle of the park as a box-to-box midfielder. Winning the ball back more than twice a match while still arriving late in the box, he has been a real asset for Howe's men.

Joelinton has looked like a new signing under Eddie Howe
Joelinton has looked like a new signing under Eddie Howe Imago

While Thursday's loss might be a slight hiccup, Mikel Arteta would do well to remember that he has a thin squad to work with. The side looks to face an identity crisis whenever players like Kieran Tierney or Thomas Partey are missing and lack real depth in the middle of the park.

Thomas Partey is crucial in the remaining two games for Arsenal this season
Thomas Partey is crucial in the remaining two games for Arsenal this season Pulse Ghana

Facing teams fighting for their safety will always be a tricky fixture and Arteta will do well to rally his troops to overcome these potential potholes and bring glory back to the Emirates Stadium.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Arsenal have it all to do in their remaining matches if they are to secure Champions League football next season

    Alex Iwobi and a surprise player could halt Mikel Arteta's UCL dream

  • Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti with Karim Benzema

    Ancelotti reveals what Real Madrid will do against Liverpool after Levante win

  • Vinicius Junior scored three goals as Real Madrid beat Levante 6-0

    Reactions as Real Madrid warm up for Liverpool with 6-0 win against Levante

Recommended articles

Alex Iwobi and a surprise player could halt Mikel Arteta's UCL dream

Alex Iwobi and a surprise player could halt Mikel Arteta's UCL dream

Ancelotti reveals what Real Madrid will do against Liverpool after Levante win

Ancelotti reveals what Real Madrid will do against Liverpool after Levante win

Reactions as Real Madrid warm up for Liverpool with 6-0 win against Levante

Reactions as Real Madrid warm up for Liverpool with 6-0 win against Levante

Partners in crime Kane, Son shine again as Tottenham whitewash 10-man Arsenal

Partners in crime Kane, Son shine again as Tottenham whitewash 10-man Arsenal

Chukwueze helps Villarreal wallop Rayo Vallecano, sets up Europa League shootout clash with Real Sociedad

Chukwueze helps Villarreal wallop Rayo Vallecano, sets up Europa League shootout clash with Real Sociedad

'Europa League loading' - Reactions as Kane and Son combine to give Tottenham 3-0 win against Arsenal

'Europa League loading' - Reactions as Kane and Son combine to give Tottenham 3-0 win against Arsenal

Trending

3 famous curses in football history

Famous football curses
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles goalkeeper set to wed his fiancée this weekend

Super Eagles goalkeepers John Noble and Maduka Okoye
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' with throwback pictures

Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' throwback pictures.

How Pep Guardiola ‘the overthinker’ lost the Champions League final spot

Pep Guardiola is to blame for Manchester City's disappointing loss to Real Madrid