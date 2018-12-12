Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi says he almost left Arsenal for London rivals Crystal Palace

news

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has stated that he almost left Arsenal for London rivals Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old has been a revelation for the Gunners this season after the departure of long-term manager Arsene Wenger.

Alex Iwobi

Iwobi recently signed a new long-term contract with the Gunners and is set to stay at the Emirates Stadium for a while.

However, in a recent statement, Iwobi has stated that he could easily be playing for Arsenal’s city rivals Crystal Palace.

Iwobi on Crystal Palace

Iwobi made the statement in Arsenal’s matchday programme, where he revealed that the club may have given up on his development as a professional footballer.

He said, "My situation was weird.

"There was three of us at the time and we were basically told 'stay if you want, or if not you are free to go."

"It was up to me and at that moment I went to the Crystal Palace training ground to see them.”

Asides Crystal Palace, Iwobi also revealed that another Premier League giant Southampton as well as Scottish Premier League side Celtic.

Iwobi on Celtic and Southampton

He said, "I had offers from Celtic and Southampton as well. Celtic was the main one but I wasn't ready to go to Scotland. I thought it was best to stay at Arsenal but I have to say it felt weird.

"I was playing for England but I felt maybe I wasn't rated. My England team-mates and everyone else were getting in my ear saying that Arsenal don't love me because they weren't offering me a deal.

"It was hard especially because at school as well everyone was talking about it."

Iwobi, however, has since switched his nationality to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria dumping the Three Lions of England.

The Nigerian international will hope to continue his good form when Arsenal host Qarabag FK in the Europa League on Thursday, December 13.