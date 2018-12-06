Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Alan Shearer blasts Watford for not passing to Isaac Success

Alan Shearer blasts Watford players for not passing to Isaac Success

Alan Shearer is of the opinion that their is a conspiracy theory being the Watford players to avoid passing to Isaac Success.

  • Published:
Isaac Success play Isaac Success is finding it difficult to score in recent times (Watford)

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has blasted Watford players or not passing the ball to Super Eagles forward Isaac Success.

Watford were guilty of not converting the chances that came their way in the clash against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Tuesday, December 4.

Goals from Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez gave Manchester City the victory despite a late goal from Abdoulaye Doucoure giving Watford a lifeline.

Isaac Success play Isaac Success struggled against Manchester City's defence (Watford)

 

Shearer who is the highest goal scorer ever in the history of the Premier League gave his  opinion about the game between Manchester City and Watford during his punditry duties

The former England striker was of the opinion that Success teammates Gerrard Deulofeu and Robert Pereyra declined to put Success through on goal and decided to shoot when in dangerous positions.

Watford team play Isaac Success recently signed a new contract at Watford (Watford)

Shearer on Isaac Success

Shearer in his analysis was damning of the attacking options selected with Isaac may have cost their team the game.

He said, ” I think Pereyra should have played Success in, same as Deulofeu.

Isaac Success play Watford lost at home to Manchester City (Watford)

 

"They both have him in their sight and a simple pass would have set him through on goal. Why they decided not to pass to him is strange.”

Success who just signed a new contract at Watford will hope to return to action when they travel to face Everton on Monday, December 10.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Lobi Stars beat UMS de Loum of Cameroon 2-0 in CAF Champions League...bullet
2 Super Falcons beat South Africa on penalties to win 2018 women's...bullet
3 Leon Balogun scores first Premier League goal for Brightonbullet

Related Articles

Isaac Success scores 1st Premier League goal of the season for Watford
Isaac Success Watford congratulate forward on Super Eagles recall after 19-month absence
Super Eagles striker Isaac Success signs new 5-year contract with Watford
Isaac Success Watford boss hails striker for scoring against Reading
Mohamed Salah 5 things to know about Liverpool forward
New Jersey Alert Manchester City drop 2018/19 away kit
Isaac Success nominated for Watford October Goal of the Month award
Isaac Success 5 things to know about Super Eagles returnee
Isaac Success Watford forward scores 2nd goal of the season in League Cup defeat to Tottenham
Isaac Success Watford striker scores first goal of the season

Football

Wilfred Agbonavbare
Kenneth Omeruo pays tribute to former Super Eagles star Wilfred Agbonavbare after coming across a memorial for the late goalkeeper in Spain
Manchester United's Jesse Lingard celebrates his equaliser in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Wednesday
Football Man Utd fight back again but Arsenal extend unbeaten run in four-goal thriller
"I can't wait to play Cristiano Ronaldo," said Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi.
Football Icardi eyes Ronaldo match-up as Inter bid to halt Juventus
Edinson Cavani maintained Paris Saint-Germain's unbeaten Ligue 1 record with a second half penalty
Football Cavani rescues PSG in Strasbourg stalemate
X
Advertisement