Alan Shearer blasts Watford players for not passing to Isaac Success

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has blasted Watford players or not passing the ball to Super Eagles forward Isaac Success .

Watford were guilty of not converting the chances that came their way in the clash against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Tuesday, December 4.

Goals from Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez gave Manchester City the victory despite a late goal from Abdoulaye Doucoure giving Watford a lifeline.

Shearer who is the highest goal scorer ever in the history of the Premier League gave his opinion about the game between Manchester City and Watford during his punditry duties

The former England striker was of the opinion that Success teammates Gerrard Deulofeu and Robert Pereyra declined to put Success through on goal and decided to shoot when in dangerous positions.

Shearer on Isaac Success

Shearer in his analysis was damning of the attacking options selected with Isaac may have cost their team the game.

He said, ” I think Pereyra should have played Success in, same as Deulofeu.

"They both have him in their sight and a simple pass would have set him through on goal. Why they decided not to pass to him is strange.”