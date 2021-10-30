RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Al Sadd play down talk of imminent Barcelona swoop for Xavi

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Xavi is currently in charge of Al Sadd in Qatar

Xavi is currently in charge of Al Sadd in Qatar Creator: KARIM JAAFAR
Xavi is currently in charge of Al Sadd in Qatar Creator: KARIM JAAFAR

Qatari club Al Sadd on Friday responded to speculation that Xavi Hernandez could very soon be appointed as the new coach of Barcelona, insisting that the Spaniard remains "fully focused" on his current club.

Recommended articles

"In response to what's circulating recently, the #AlSadd management reaffirms that Xavi has a two-year contract with the club and is fully focused on the team's upcoming matches, to maintain our lead at the top of the league and to defend the title," tweeted the Doha-based outfit.

The 41-year-old is due to take charge of his team's game in the Qatar Stars League on Saturday.

He has been tipped to return to the club where he starred as a player and take over as coach following the sacking earlier this week of Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona are currently ninth in La Liga, six points outside the top four.

Barca president Joan Laporta on Friday admitted he would like to have Xavi as coach at some point during his presidency.

However, he refused to confirm that Xavi will succeed Koeman and maintained Barca have "other options".

"I said it when he went to Qatar, that Xavi would end up being the coach of Barca, in fact I would like him to be coach of Barca during my presidency -- what I don't know is when," said Laporta.

Xavi is from the suburbs of Barcelona, came through their famed youth system and played 17 seasons and more than 750 games for the club before leaving for Qatar in 2015.

After playing four seasons for Al Sadd, he took over as manager in 2019 and led them to a league title last season. They won the Amir Cup last week, beating Al Rayyan on penalties in the final.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PSG beat Lille with late Di Maria strike

PSG beat Lille with late Di Maria strike

Al Sadd play down talk of imminent Barcelona swoop for Xavi

Al Sadd play down talk of imminent Barcelona swoop for Xavi

Klopp blasts Man Utd red card story as 'fake news'

Klopp blasts Man Utd red card story as 'fake news'

Tuchel challenges Chelsea to match Man City, Liverpool

Tuchel challenges Chelsea to match Man City, Liverpool

Coutinho rejoins Brazil for World Cup qualifiers

Coutinho rejoins Brazil for World Cup qualifiers

Tielemans is one of 'Europe's top midfielders', says Rodgers

Tielemans is one of 'Europe's top midfielders', says Rodgers

Spurs boss Nuno relaxed over Dele Alli's future

Spurs boss Nuno relaxed over Dele Alli's future

Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be the next Premier League manager to be sacked?

Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be the next Premier League manager to be sacked?

Solskjaer vows to keep fighting as pressure grows at Man Utd

Solskjaer vows to keep fighting as pressure grows at Man Utd

Trending

Quick Takes: Robert Lewandowski reveals his pre-match ritual and favourite African teammates

Robert Lewandowski spoke to Pulse Sports' Steve Dede about his favourite music and other stuff

Watch: This guy plays FIFA with his feet and is among the best in the world

Watch: This guy plays FIFA with his feet and is among the best in the world

Robert Lewandowski reminisces about the time Nigerian striker Emmanuel Olisadebe fired Polonia Warsaw to their first Polish Championship in 54 years [Pulse Exclusive]

Robert Lewandowski recalls his earliest memory of Emmanuel Olisadebe

Dennis leads top Nigerian performances from the weekend

Chidera Ejuke (Instagram/Chidera Ejuke)