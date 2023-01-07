ADVERTISEMENT

Al-Nassr release Aboubakar to free up space to register Ronaldo

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Al-Nassr have terminated Aboubakar's contract to stay within league regulations.

Aboubakar released by Al-Nassr to free up space to register Ronaldo
Aboubakar released by Al-Nassr to free up space to register Ronaldo

Al-Nassr have reportedly terminated the contract of Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar to free up space to register Ronaldo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Saudi club made a splash by going for Ronaldo, giving him a contract incomparable to any other in the world. However, they have been unable to register their big signing because of league regulations.

They have now reportedly released Aboubakar to create enough margin to register the 37-year-old.

Saudi publication Al-Riyadh reports that Al-Nassr have terminated the contract of Cameroonian forward Aboubakar.

The publication cited an unnamed club executive who revealed that Aboubakar was released yesterday afternoon before Al-Nassr's 2-0 win against Al-Tai.

Aboubakar in action for Al-Nassr
Aboubakar in action for Al-Nassr AFP

Al-Nassr needed to release Aboubakar because Saudi Pro League regulations stipulate that a club cannot register more than eight foreign players.

Al-Nassr had eight already, and the signing of Ronaldo took that number to nine.

Terminating Aboubakar's contract before the game against Al-Tai to register Ronaldo would mean that the game counts as one of those for which Ronaldo is banned.

This sets the five-time Ballon d'Or winner up to make his debut against Al-Ettifaq on January 22.

Al-Nassr had seven other foreign players, but Aboubakar was reportedly sacrificed, and there could be a reason for it.

He is not the oldest foreign player in the squad, and his 19 goal contributions in 39 games do not suggest poor performance as the reason.

Aboubakar celebrates scoring for Al-Nassr
Aboubakar celebrates scoring for Al-Nassr AFP

As we reported earlier, Aboubakar had strong links connecting him with a move back to Turkey, with Al-Nassr standing in the way.

Ronaldo's signing was a big encouragement to let Aboubakar leave, and it might be what he wanted all along.

There is a possibility the termination is mutual, and Aboubakar would not spend too long looking for a new club as the 30-year-old reportedly had an agreement on personal terms with Fenerbahce.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Manchester United are in the market to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United close to loan deal for Ronaldo replacement

  • Aboubakar released by Al-Nassr to free up space to register Ronaldo

    Al-Nassr release Aboubakar to free up space to register Ronaldo

  • Sheffield Wednesday knocked Newcastle out of the FA Cup in a huge upset win

    FA CUP: Roundup: Newcastle crash out, Wrexham cause biggest Upset

Recommended articles

FA CUP: Roundup: Newcastle crash out, Wrexham cause biggest Upset

FA CUP: Roundup: Newcastle crash out, Wrexham cause biggest Upset

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United hold talks over Wout Weghorst loan

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United hold talks over Wout Weghorst loan

Kebbi Beach Soccer League super 4 gets kickoff date

Kebbi Beach Soccer League super 4 gets kickoff date

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

FA CUP: Akpom on target again but rampant Seagulls humble Carrick’s resurgent Boro

FA CUP: Akpom on target again but rampant Seagulls humble Carrick’s resurgent Boro

FA CUP: Black Saturday for Awoniyi-less Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup

FA CUP: Black Saturday for Awoniyi-less Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup

FA CUP: Wolves force replay against Liverpool after Alisson blunder

FA CUP: Wolves force replay against Liverpool after Alisson blunder

8 reasons Nigeria athletics fans should be thrilled in 2023

8 reasons Nigeria athletics fans should be thrilled in 2023

Al-Nassr release Aboubakar to free up space to register Ronaldo

Al-Nassr release Aboubakar to free up space to register Ronaldo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo must now match Ahmed Musa's level at Al-Nassr

Can Ronaldo match Ahmed Musa’s legacy at Al-Nassr?

Karim Adeyemi

COMMENT: Can Karim Adeyemi become the next Alaafin?

Emmanuel Dennis is set to leave Nottingham Forest this month

Super Eagles star set for Nottingham Forest exit but faces a huge challenge

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined