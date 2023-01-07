Al-Nassr have reportedly terminated the contract of Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar to free up space to register Ronaldo.
Al-Nassr release Aboubakar to free up space to register Ronaldo
Al-Nassr have terminated Aboubakar's contract to stay within league regulations.
The Saudi club made a splash by going for Ronaldo, giving him a contract incomparable to any other in the world. However, they have been unable to register their big signing because of league regulations.
They have now reportedly released Aboubakar to create enough margin to register the 37-year-old.
Al-Nassr releases Aboubakar
Saudi publication Al-Riyadh reports that Al-Nassr have terminated the contract of Cameroonian forward Aboubakar.
The publication cited an unnamed club executive who revealed that Aboubakar was released yesterday afternoon before Al-Nassr's 2-0 win against Al-Tai.
Al-Nassr needed to release Aboubakar because Saudi Pro League regulations stipulate that a club cannot register more than eight foreign players.
Al-Nassr had eight already, and the signing of Ronaldo took that number to nine.
Terminating Aboubakar's contract before the game against Al-Tai to register Ronaldo would mean that the game counts as one of those for which Ronaldo is banned.
This sets the five-time Ballon d'Or winner up to make his debut against Al-Ettifaq on January 22.
Why did Aboubakar get the axe?
Al-Nassr had seven other foreign players, but Aboubakar was reportedly sacrificed, and there could be a reason for it.
He is not the oldest foreign player in the squad, and his 19 goal contributions in 39 games do not suggest poor performance as the reason.
As we reported earlier, Aboubakar had strong links connecting him with a move back to Turkey, with Al-Nassr standing in the way.
Ronaldo's signing was a big encouragement to let Aboubakar leave, and it might be what he wanted all along.
There is a possibility the termination is mutual, and Aboubakar would not spend too long looking for a new club as the 30-year-old reportedly had an agreement on personal terms with Fenerbahce.
PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United close to loan deal for Ronaldo replacement
