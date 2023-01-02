ADVERTISEMENT

Al Nassr looking to sign Ronaldo's ex-teammate

After securing the signature of Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr are looking to sign another player from Real Madrid’s three-peat squad.

Al Nassr could be set to sign another galatico
Al Nassr could be set to sign another galatico

Ramos, who together with Cristiano Ronaldo won four UEFA Champions League titles for Real Madrid, will be out of contract in the summer of 2023 when his PSG deal ends, and Al Nassr are keen to bring him on board.

Ramos, at 36 is one year younger than Ronaldo but could also be looking to wind-down his career with a move to the gulf.

Al Nassr could be set for their next big name capture
Al Nassr could be set for their next big name capture AFP

He is yet to receive a contract extension offer from PSG, but one is rumoured to be in the works. Should he receive an offer, it is likely going to be significantly lower than what Al assr are prepared to offer if the Ronaldo deal is anything to go by.

Ramos has become one of PSG’s mainstays in the 2022/23 season after struggling with injuries in his first season with the club.

He has played 22 times for PSG this season in all competitions, including starting all six Champions League matches and starting 14 of 15 Ligue 1 matches that he has been available for.

Sergio Ramos has turned his PSG career around
Sergio Ramos has turned his PSG career around AFP

His reputation at PSG has quickly shifted from an inconvenient, injury-prone signing to one of the most important players in the team suggesting that he still has something to offer football at the top level.

Whether he decides to wait for PSG’s offer, or move on with Al Nassr and Ronaldo is left to be seen, but the possibility of teaming up with Ronaldo so soon after teaming up with Messi will be a mouthwatering prospect for Ramos.

