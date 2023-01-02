Al Nassr looking to sign Ronaldo's ex-teammate

Sergio Ramos to Al Nassr

Ramos, at 36 is one year younger than Ronaldo but could also be looking to wind-down his career with a move to the gulf.

AFP

He is yet to receive a contract extension offer from PSG, but one is rumoured to be in the works. Should he receive an offer, it is likely going to be significantly lower than what Al assr are prepared to offer if the Ronaldo deal is anything to go by.

Sergio Ramos' PSG redemption

Ramos has become one of PSG’s mainstays in the 2022/23 season after struggling with injuries in his first season with the club.

He has played 22 times for PSG this season in all competitions, including starting all six Champions League matches and starting 14 of 15 Ligue 1 matches that he has been available for.

AFP

His reputation at PSG has quickly shifted from an inconvenient, injury-prone signing to one of the most important players in the team suggesting that he still has something to offer football at the top level.