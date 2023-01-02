Ramos, who together with Cristiano Ronaldo won four UEFA Champions League titles for Real Madrid, will be out of contract in the summer of 2023 when his PSG deal ends, and Al Nassr are keen to bring him on board.
Al Nassr looking to sign Ronaldo's ex-teammate
After securing the signature of Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr are looking to sign another player from Real Madrid’s three-peat squad.
Recommended articles
Sergio Ramos to Al Nassr
Ramos, at 36 is one year younger than Ronaldo but could also be looking to wind-down his career with a move to the gulf.
He is yet to receive a contract extension offer from PSG, but one is rumoured to be in the works. Should he receive an offer, it is likely going to be significantly lower than what Al assr are prepared to offer if the Ronaldo deal is anything to go by.
Sergio Ramos' PSG redemption
Ramos has become one of PSG’s mainstays in the 2022/23 season after struggling with injuries in his first season with the club.
He has played 22 times for PSG this season in all competitions, including starting all six Champions League matches and starting 14 of 15 Ligue 1 matches that he has been available for.
His reputation at PSG has quickly shifted from an inconvenient, injury-prone signing to one of the most important players in the team suggesting that he still has something to offer football at the top level.
Whether he decides to wait for PSG’s offer, or move on with Al Nassr and Ronaldo is left to be seen, but the possibility of teaming up with Ronaldo so soon after teaming up with Messi will be a mouthwatering prospect for Ramos.
More from category
-
Al Nassr looking to sign Ronaldo's ex-teammate
-
Ex-Arsenal forward Akpom continues fine, scores again for Boro
-
Spoils shared as Celtic and Rangers played a draw on derby day