CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

Al-Ittihad, Orlando Pirates 5-goal thriller leads Matchday 2 goal-fest in CAF Confederations Cup

Damola Ogungbe
There were five home wins, one away win and one draw with 20 goals scored on Matchday 2 of the CAF Confederation Cup

Al Ittihad (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)
Libyan side Al-Ittihad and South Africa's Orlando Pirates were involved in the highest-scoring match on Matchday 2 of the CAF Confederation Cup with hosts Al-Ittihad running out 3-2 winners over their guests.

On a Matchday that saw lots of goals, a total of 20 goals were scored across 7 locations while Otoho d'Oyo and Coton Sport will complete the full complement of eight fixtures when they meet on Wednesday, February 23 at 2 pm Nigerian time.

It was an end-to-end affair at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi as Al-Ittihad went ahead twice, only to be pegged back by Orlando Pirates on both occasions before finally scoring the winner to secure a home victory.

Sanad al Warfali (R) was among the scorers for Libyan club Al Ittihad in a CAF Confederation Cup victory over Orlando Pirates
Sanad Al Ouarfali (14'), Muad Eisay (28'), and Omar Al Khouja (53') were the goalscorers for Al-Ittihad while Bandile Shandu (26' & 46') scored both equalisers for Orlando Pirates.

Ivorian powerhouse ASEC Mimosas were only the second club to score three goals on Matchday 2 as they walloped RSB Berkane at the Stade de l'Amitie on Sunday afternoon.

Stephane Aziz Ki, Souleymane Coulibaly, and Karim Konaté's goals put ASEC in the driving seat while Charki El Bahri's 83rd-minute effort was merely a consolation for the visitors.

Egyptian league leaders Pyramids FC continued a 19-match unbeaten run with an impressive away victory at Zambian side Zanaco at the National Heroes Stadium, Lusaka.

New Pyramids FC signing Lumala Abdu (F) playing for Uganda against Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations last month
Fagrie Lakay (46' & 83') secured the points for Pyramids despite both sides firing off 33 shots in the course of the match.

Egyptian side Al-Masry were also comfortable 2-0 winners over TP Mazembe while JS Soura also defeated visiting Royal Leopards by two goals to nothing.

Al Ahly Tripoli and CS Sfaxien met at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi, Libya and it was the home side that recorded a 2-1 victory over their Tunisian counterparts.

CS Sfaxien coach and former Dutch star Ruud Krol (L) is on track to win the CAF Confederation Cup a second time with the Tunisian club
Niger's Union Sportive Gendarmerie Nationale (USGN) and Tanzania's Simba SC played the only draw of Matchday 2 in the CAF Confederations Cup with Simba's 84th-minute equaliser cancelling out USGN's 12th-minute opener.

Overall, 20 goals were scored on Matchday 2 with at least two goals scored in every match. The CAF Confederations Cup group stages resume on Sunday, February 27, 2022, for Matchday 3.

Damola Ogungbe

Giannis Antetokounmpo reminds the world that he is NIGERIAN with outfit to All-Star Game

Al-Ittihad, Orlando Pirates 5-goal thriller leads Matchday 2 goal-fest in CAF Confederations Cup

Inzaghi roasts Inter stars after shock loss to 'giant-killers' Sassuolo blew Serie A title race wide open

Ademola Lookman is Super Eagles’ heir to Victor Moses

'Best 19-year-old in the world' - Xavi gushes over Pedri's perfect cameo in 4-1 victory over Valencia

Ademola Lookman's goal not enough as Leicester suffer painful defeat at Wolves

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

