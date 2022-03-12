CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Ajagun helps Al-Hilal secure three points ahead of Al Ahly - Mamelodi Sundowns top-of-the-table cracker

Damola Ogungbe
Jwaneng Galaxy's CAF Champions League horror debut continues as Al Hilal, Wydad Casablanca, and CR Belouizad all picked up three points on Friday

Al Ahly will travel to the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday as they look to go top of Group A for the first time in the 2021/22 CAF Champions league Group Stages
Nigeria's Abdul Jeleel Ajagun was on hand to help Al Hilal secure a 1-0 victory over visitors Al Merrikh at the Al Hilal Stadium in Omdurman, Sudan on Friday night.

Ajagun played all 90 minutes in a tense game between the North Africans that was settled by an 84th-minute goal from substitute Yasir Mozamil.

Abdul Jeleel Ajagun played for KV Kortrijk in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League before moving to Al Hilal (IMAGO/Pro Shots)
Al Hilal's victory took them up to third place in Group A, level on points (four) with Al Merrikh in fourth place and Al Ahly in the second position.

This allows the reigning champions to take the top spot in the group if they can defeat Mamelodi Sundowns by at least a two-goal margin later on Saturday.

In Group D, Wydad Casablanca completed the double over Zamalek with a slim 1-0 away victory at the Cairo International Stadium, Egypt.

The Moroccans recorded a convincing 3-1 first-leg victory a fortnight ago over their Egyptian opponents.

Yahya Jabrane (R) secured all three points for Wydad Casablanca on Friday
Yahya Jabrane's 48th-minute penalty was enough to give Wydad Casablanca the three points as they momentarily went top of Group D, pending the Angolan derby between Petro de Luanda and Sagrada Esperanca.

In the last game on Friday, CR Belouizad recorded the biggest win of the night as they thrashed Group C weeping boys Jwaneng Galaxy 4-1 at the Stade du 5 Juillet, in Algiers.

Mohamed Islam Bakir gave the hosts the lead in the 25th minute from the penalty spot, before Karim Aribi made up for his own earlier missed penalty with a 41st-minute goal to take Belouizdad two goals up.

Karim Aribi (F) formerly of Etoile du Sahel has been influential in CR Belouizad's good start to the 2021/22 CAF Champions League season
Thabang Sesinyi pulled one back for Jwaneng in the 49th minute but Housseyn Selmi's (70') and Kheireddine Merzougui's (91') goals put the result beyond doubt for the Algerian side.

The result takes CR Belouizad top of Group C pending the result from Saturday's Tunisian derby between Esperance and Etoile du Sahel.

