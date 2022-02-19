CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Ajagun plays 90 minutes for Al-Hilal as Al-Ahly kick-off CAF CL defence

Damola Ogungbe
Al Ahly kicked off their CAF Champions League defence with an away draw at Al-Hilal, while Raja Casablanca continued their good run

Al Ahly started the push for a record-extending fourth consecutive CAF Champions League trophy on Friday in Khartoum

Defending champions Al Ahly faced Sudanese side Al Hilal on Friday night as they returned to the CAF Champions League in a delayed start to the defence of their 2021 title.

Following their participation at the Club World Cup that kept the Egyptian side from playing on Matchday 1, Al Ahly played out a 0-0 draw away at the Al-Hilal Stadium in a subdued start to their continental ambition.

Fresh from the 4-0 dismantling of Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia club) in the third-place match of the Club World Cup, Al Ahly only managed one shot on target against their Sudanese hosts in a subdued performance by Pitso Mosimane's side.

Al Ahly players celebrating the penalty shootout win in the third-place match against Palmeiras at Qatar 2020 IMAGO / Xinhua

Nigerian midfielder Abdul Jaleel Ajagun played all 90 minutes for Al-Hilal as the 1992 African champions picked up their first point of the group stages following a 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on Matchday 1.

In other fixtures of the night, Raja Casablanca continued their winning start to the CAF Champions League group stages with an away 1-0 victory over ES Setif at the Stade du 5 Juillet in Algiers.

Mohamed Zrida broke the deadlock in the 71st minute despite Setif's dominance hitherto.

Raja Casablanca won the 2020/21 CAF Confederations Cup AFP

The win hands Marc Wilmot his second consecutive victory in Africa's elite club competition as well as propels Raja Casablanca to the top of Group B with maximum points from their first two games.

Friday's final game in the CAF Champions League Group B ended in a 1-0 victory for South-African side AmaZulu over bottom-placed Horoya.

AmaZulu scorer Luvuyo Memela (C) playing for former club Orlando Pirates in the South African Premiership. AFP

Luvuyo Memela was the hero for the Benni McCarthy-led AmaZulu side as the competition debutants picked up their first-ever points in the competition to rise to second in Group B.

The outstanding four fixtures from Matchday 2 of the 2021/22 CAF Champions League would be played on Saturday, February 19, as Mamelodi Sundowns lock horns with Al-Merrikh in the most-anticipated fixture of the day.

Damola Ogungbe

