Al Ahly bounce back against Al-Hilal to secure last quarter-final spot

Pitso Mosimane's side needed to avoid defeat at the Al Ahly Stadium in Cairo but a victory would go a long way to boost the Egyptians' morale heading into the knockout stages.

The victory against the Sudanese side puts Al Ahly second with 10 points, six (6) points behind group winners Mamelodi Sundowns.

Al Ahly defeat Al-Hilal to claim quarterfinal place

Al-Hilal had an outside chance of causing an upset in Egypt if they were to defeat the perennial champions by a huge margin but the visitors never had a whiff of an opportunity to do that.

Al Ahly dominated from start to finish, firing off 16 shots till Hussain El Shahat's 74th-minute effort broke the deadlock for the home side.

After an unconvincing group stage performance, Mosimane will hope that his charges have put the double defeat to his former club Mamelodi Sundowns behind them, while heading for the knockout stages.

Raja Casablanca pip ES Setif to top spot

In the last match of the group stages, Morocco's Raja Casablanca played host to Algeria's ES Setif at the Mohammed V Stadium on Sunday night.

With both clubs guaranteed to feature in the quarterfinals, Setif travelled to Casablanca hoping to avoid a third consecutive defeat in all competitions after losing two league matches since their last time out on the continent.

Setif repelled waves of attack from the home side till Marouane Hadhoudi found a way past Sofiane Khedairia in the Setif goal in the 74th minute.

Raja Casablanca held on for the victory despite a raft of attacking changes made by Setif in the last 10 minutes with the hope that the result could be turned on its head.