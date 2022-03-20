CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Raja Casablanca secures first quarterfinal spot as Al Ahly edge Al Merrikh to keep hopes alive

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Al Ahly need to avoid defeat against Al Hilal on Matchday 6 to reach the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League

Mohamed Sherif Al Ahly (IMAGO/NurPhoto)
Mohamed Sherif Al Ahly (IMAGO/NurPhoto)

Moroccan side Raja Casablanca became the first side to secure their place in the quarterfinals of the 2021/22 CAF Champions League after a convincing 2-0 victory over AmaZulu on Friday.

Recommended articles

Hamid Ahdad's 6th-minute opener shocked Benni McCarthy's home side but despite their sustained pressure, the South Africans were unable to claw themselves back into the game at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.

Ilias Haddad secured the result for Casablanca in the 70th minute, taking them top of Group B with 12 points from five games so far.

Raja Casablanca midfielder Mohsine Moutaouali (L) led the Moroccan club to a 1-0 win over Entente Setif in the first leg
Raja Casablanca midfielder Mohsine Moutaouali (L) led the Moroccan club to a 1-0 win over Entente Setif in the first leg AFP

In the other Group B match of the night, ES Setif scored two goals in the final six minutes in a come-from-behind 3-2 victory at home to Horoya FC.

Riad Benayad struck in the 87th and 93rd minute to give Setif all three points in a match wherein they trailed for the majority of the duration at the Stade du 5 Juillet in Algiers.

Friday's results mean that Raja Casablanca is guaranteed a place in the knockout phase of the competition, with an unassailable six-point lead over AmaZulu in the third position.

Setif are also through to the quarterfinals with AmaZulu and Horoya both eliminated from the group stages.

The final group matches will decide who tops the group and who finishes last as Raja Casablanca host ES Setif while AmaZulu travel to Horoya FC.

Defending champions Al Ahly boosted their hopes of making it to the knockout stages with a convincing 3-1 away victory at Al Merrikh.

Al Ahly won the 2021 CAF Champions League
Al Ahly won the 2021 CAF Champions League IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Two goals in two minutes from Mohamed Sherif (72') and Ahmed Abdelkader (73') turned the tie in Al Ahly's favour after Al Merrikh's Ramadan Agab (60') cancelled out Percy Tau's 19th-minute opener.

Pitso Mosimane's side have now garnered seven points from five group matches and need to avoid defeat against Al Hilal on the final Matchday to scale through to the quarterfinals.

All Matchday 6 fixtures in the CAF Champions League will take place concurrently on Friday, April 1 at 3:00 pm Nigerian time.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Bonke Innocent (IMAGO / PanoramiC)

    Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen calls up Lorient star as a replacement for Wilfred Ndidi

  • Mohamed Sherif Al Ahly (IMAGO/NurPhoto)

    Raja Casablanca secures first quarterfinal spot as Al Ahly edge Al Merrikh to keep hopes alive

  • Alex Iwobi was on the wrong end of a 4-0 drubbing by Crystal Place in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup

    Helpless Iwobi watches on as a Wilfred Zaha-inspired Crystal Palace tear Everton to shreds

Recommended articles

Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen calls up Lorient star as a replacement for Wilfred Ndidi

Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen calls up Lorient star as a replacement for Wilfred Ndidi

Raja Casablanca secures first quarterfinal spot as Al Ahly edge Al Merrikh to keep hopes alive

Raja Casablanca secures first quarterfinal spot as Al Ahly edge Al Merrikh to keep hopes alive

Helpless Iwobi watches on as a Wilfred Zaha-inspired Crystal Palace tear Everton to shreds

Helpless Iwobi watches on as a Wilfred Zaha-inspired Crystal Palace tear Everton to shreds

Nigerian trio feature in crucial comeback win for Rangers

Nigerian trio feature in crucial comeback win for Rangers

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers to leave Feyenoord this summer

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers to leave Feyenoord this summer

'Messi will never be the problem' - Reactions as Monaco thrash PSG 3-0

'Messi will never be the problem' - Reactions as Monaco thrash PSG 3-0

Trending

SERIE A

Victor Osimhen equals Mohamed Salah and ex-Barcelona star's record

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen
2022 WCQ

Odion Ighalo shows he deserves Super Eagles place after superb first-half hat-trick for Al-Hilal

Ighalo is the top scorer in the Saudi Arabian Premier League with 19 goals.
UCL

Can Samuel Chukwueze become first Super Eagle to win a UCL quarter-final since Mikel Obi?

Samuel Chukwueze is gunning for Mikel Obi's Champions League record

STAT ATTACK: 3 things Victor Osimhen does better than Dusan Vlahovic

Victor Osimhen v Dusan Vlahovic

Snubbed Super Eagles star Cyriel Dessers equals Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski's record

Cyriel Dessers

Okocha, Kanu and Ex-Super Eagles players celebrate Tinubu on 70th birthday [Photos]

Super Eagles players celebrate Tinubu on 70th birthday
SERIE A

Osimhen's double takes Napoli top of the league in landmark 70,000th Italian top-flight goal

Victor Osimhen hits a brace against Udinese to take Napoli top of Serie A and score a landmark 70,000th Italian top-flight goal (IMAGO/NurPhoto)

'Protect him!' - Reactions as 'Sensational' Saka leads Arsenal to victory over Aston Villa

Social media reactions following Arsenal's 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday