Raja Casablanca secures first quarterfinal spot as Al Ahly edge Al Merrikh to keep hopes alive

Hamid Ahdad's 6th-minute opener shocked Benni McCarthy's home side but despite their sustained pressure, the South Africans were unable to claw themselves back into the game at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.

Ilias Haddad secured the result for Casablanca in the 70th minute, taking them top of Group B with 12 points from five games so far.

In the other Group B match of the night, ES Setif scored two goals in the final six minutes in a come-from-behind 3-2 victory at home to Horoya FC.

Riad Benayad struck in the 87th and 93rd minute to give Setif all three points in a match wherein they trailed for the majority of the duration at the Stade du 5 Juillet in Algiers.

Raja Casablanca, ES Setif through to last eight

Friday's results mean that Raja Casablanca is guaranteed a place in the knockout phase of the competition, with an unassailable six-point lead over AmaZulu in the third position.

Setif are also through to the quarterfinals with AmaZulu and Horoya both eliminated from the group stages.

The final group matches will decide who tops the group and who finishes last as Raja Casablanca host ES Setif while AmaZulu travel to Horoya FC.

Al Ahly get lifeline in CAF Champions League quarterfinal chase

Defending champions Al Ahly boosted their hopes of making it to the knockout stages with a convincing 3-1 away victory at Al Merrikh.

Two goals in two minutes from Mohamed Sherif (72') and Ahmed Abdelkader (73') turned the tie in Al Ahly's favour after Al Merrikh's Ramadan Agab (60') cancelled out Percy Tau's 19th-minute opener.

Pitso Mosimane's side have now garnered seven points from five group matches and need to avoid defeat against Al Hilal on the final Matchday to scale through to the quarterfinals.