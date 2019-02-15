Akwa United extended their unbeaten run to four games after a 1-1 draw with Abia Warriors in matchday five of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

In the game between Akwa United and Abia Warriors, both goals were scored in the first half.

Chinedu Ozor gave Abia Warriors the lead in the 28th before Mfon Udoh equalized in the 33rd minute as the game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

NPFL results

There were six games played in matchday nine played on Thursday, February 14 with two home wins and four draws with a total of 12 goals scored.

FC Ifeanyiubah continued their impressive start to the season as an Emmanuel Ugwuka goal in the 34th minute gave helped get a 1-0 win over El-Kanemi.

Heartland were held to a 1-1 at home by Gombe United, Chidiebere Ajoku gave the home side the lead in the 32nd minute.

However, a 90th-minute penalty converted by Chigozie Maurice gave Gombe United a valuable point to take home.

Sunshine Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by NPFL newcomers Bendel Insurance, Junior Osaghae gave the away side in the 64th minute but Anthony Omaka equalized for the home side in the 75th minute as the game ended in a draw.

Go Round were held to a 1-1 by Nasarawa United, Ikechukwu Nwani gave the home side the lead in the 26th minute before Adeseun Adelani helped the away side snatch a draw with a goal in the 42nd minute.

Mathias Ogwuche scored a brace with goals in the 20th and 70th minute as Remo Stars beat the Kwara United with the away side getting on the scoresheet through Daberechi Anyanwu in the 45th minute.

Remo Stars 2-1 Kwara Utd

Sunshine Stars 1-1 Insurance

Go Round 1-1 Nasarawa Utd

Abia Warriors 1-1 Akwa Utd

FC Ifeanyiubah 1-0 El-Kanemi

Heartland 1-1 Gombe Utd