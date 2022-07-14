WAFCON 2022

Indomitable Ajibade heads Nigeria to another WAFCON semis, 9th successive FIFA World Cup

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Rasheedat Ajibade continues to prove how invaluable she is to Nigeria after heading Nigeria into another WAFCON semi-final and FIFA World Cup.

Ajibade delivers for Nigeria again!
Ajibade delivers for Nigeria again!

Nigeria's Super Falcons are through to the semi-final of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations after they defeated a spirited Cameroon side 1-0 in the quarter-final on Thursday evening in Casablanca.

Recommended articles
Super Falcons qualify for the World Cup.
Super Falcons qualify for the World Cup. Pulse Nigeria

Rasheedat Ajibade was the standout performer and heroine again for the Falcons after her excellent second-half header proved to be the decisive winner.

In what was the 13th meeting between the archrivals, Nigeria and Cameroon, it was the defending champions who dominated the opening 45 minutes but failed to make it count as it ended goalless at the break.

'Eto'o cannot save you' - Reactions as Ajibade gives Super Falcons World Cup ticket against 'rough' Cameroon

Oshoala, Nigeria's last woman standing as CAF trims Women's Player of the Year shortlist

Who will the Super Falcons meet in the semifinals after Cameroon quarterfinal clash?

Nigeria had seven (7) attempts but failed to register any on target while the Indomitable Lionesses had their only effort on target.

In the second half, Nigeria started from where they stopped, on the front foot, and 12 minutes into the half, the Falcons broke the deadlock.

Match winner, Rasheedat Ajibade.
Match winner, Rasheedat Ajibade. Pulse Nigeria

Striker Ifeoma Onumonu found herself free on the right and delivered an excellent cross which found Ajibade free in the Cameroon box and the Atletico Madrid forward powered home to put Nigeria in front.

The goal was her third (3rd) in the competition, moving her joint top scorer in the WAFCON 2022.

Nigeria held on to book their ticket to the last four and will face a tricky tie against Morocco.

Nigeria maintained her record of appearing at every FIFA Women's World Cup after the Super Falcons' win against Cameroon in the WAFCON quarter-final.

The Falcons narrowly overcame the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon 1-0 thanks to Ajibade’s excellent second-half header.

With the victory, Nigeria's Super Falcons booked a ninth FIFA World Cup appearance, with the next edition slated for next year in New Zealand.

Nigeria is the third African country to confirm her spot after Morocco and Zambia.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Rasheedat Ajibade scored the winner as Super Falcons defeated Cameroon in their WAFCON quarter-final clash

    Player Ratings: Onumonu and Ajibade shine as Nigeria beat Cameroon to seal World Cup spot

  • Ajibade delivers for Nigeria again!

    Indomitable Ajibade heads Nigeria to another WAFCON semis, 9th successive FIFA World Cup

  • Reactions as Ajibade gives Super Falcons World Cup ticket against 'rough' Cameroon

    'Eto'o cannot save you' - Reactions as Ajibade gives Super Falcons World Cup ticket against 'rough' Cameroon

Recommended articles

Player Ratings: Onumonu and Ajibade shine as Nigeria beat Cameroon to seal World Cup spot

Player Ratings: Onumonu and Ajibade shine as Nigeria beat Cameroon to seal World Cup spot

Indomitable Ajibade heads Nigeria to another WAFCON semis, 9th successive FIFA World Cup

Indomitable Ajibade heads Nigeria to another WAFCON semis, 9th successive FIFA World Cup

'Eto'o cannot save you' - Reactions as Ajibade gives Super Falcons World Cup ticket against 'rough' Cameroon

'Eto'o cannot save you' - Reactions as Ajibade gives Super Falcons World Cup ticket against 'rough' Cameroon

Football Transfer News live updates

Football Transfer News live updates

Who is Sara Bella? Thomas Partey's Moroccan girlfriend

Who is Sara Bella? Thomas Partey's Moroccan girlfriend

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez debut - the return of Andy Carroll or just a bad start?

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez debut - the return of Andy Carroll or just a bad start?

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend
SUPER EAGLES

4 players who could have switched allegiance to represent Nigeria at the World Cup had they qualified

4 players who would have represent Nigeria at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
WAFCON 2022

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Burundi

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Burundi
WAFCON 2022

Who will the Super Falcons meet in the semifinals after Cameroon quarterfinal clash?

Randy Waldrum is hoping to lead Nigeria's Super Falcons to its 10th WAFCON title