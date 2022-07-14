Ajax set to pay ₦12.2b for Super Eagles star to replace Manchester United target

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Dutch champions are set to lose one of their star players to Manchester United, but they have identified a Nigerian international as a potential replacement.

Calvin Bassey is a target for Ajax as a potential replacement for Manchester United bound Lisandro Martinez (Instagram / Calvin Bassey)
Calvin Bassey is a target for Ajax as a potential replacement for Manchester United bound Lisandro Martinez (Instagram / Calvin Bassey)

Ajax are preparing for life without Lisandro Martinez, who is set to depart the club for Manchester United. The Dutch champions have identified Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey as a replacement for the Argentine international.

Recommended articles

Martinez is close to sealing a £46m move to Manchester United, which will leave Ajax short of options at centre-back. However, Ajax are not panicking as they see Bassey as a suitable replacement for the 24-year-old Argentine. Like Martinez, Bassey is also a left-footed centre-back that can play in a three-man defence, which makes him a perfect fit for the Eredivisie champions.

However, it will cost the Dutch side about £25m (₦12.2b) to sign the Super Eagles star from Rangers this summer. Bassey is a valuable asset to the Gers, especially after his brilliant performances for the clubs last season.

The 22-year-old defender was one of Rangers' best players in the Scottish Premiership and Europa League last season. Bassey made 29 appearances for Rangers in the League last season, starting 28 games. He also played in all Rangers' 14 Europa League games, helping them reach the final, which they lost via penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt.

But despite the loss, Bassey was named in the Europa League team of the season, while he also won Rangers' Young Player of the Season award.

The Super Eagles star joined Rangers from Leicester City's U23 side in 2020. Bassey's contract with Rangers runs until 2024.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Calvin Bassey is a target for Ajax as a potential replacement for Manchester United bound Lisandro Martinez (Instagram / Calvin Bassey)

    Ajax set to pay ₦12.2b for Super Eagles star to replace Manchester United target

  • Lisandro Martinez is closer to a move to Manchester United

    Arsenal turn to another Manchester City star after Lisandro Martinez snub

  • Pulse Sports Transfer News Live

    Football Transfer News live updates

Recommended articles

Ajax set to pay ₦12.2b for Super Eagles star to replace Manchester United target

Ajax set to pay ₦12.2b for Super Eagles star to replace Manchester United target

Arsenal turn to another Manchester City star after Lisandro Martinez snub

Arsenal turn to another Manchester City star after Lisandro Martinez snub

Football Transfer News live updates

Football Transfer News live updates

Moses Simon celebrates 27th birthday with cake and wine [Photos]

Moses Simon celebrates 27th birthday with cake and wine [Photos]

Osimhen, Chukuweze return to training [Photos/Videos]

Osimhen, Chukuweze return to training [Photos/Videos]

Top 10 most successful African football clubs of all time

Top 10 most successful African football clubs of all time

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend
SUPER EAGLES

4 players who could have switched allegiance to represent Nigeria at the World Cup had they qualified

4 players who would have represent Nigeria at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
WAFCON 2022

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Burundi

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Burundi
WAFCON 2022

Who will the Super Falcons meet in the semifinals after Cameroon quarterfinal clash?

Randy Waldrum is hoping to lead Nigeria's Super Falcons to its 10th WAFCON title