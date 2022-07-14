Ajax set to pay ₦12.2b for Super Eagles star to replace Manchester United target

Martinez is close to sealing a £46m move to Manchester United, which will leave Ajax short of options at centre-back. However, Ajax are not panicking as they see Bassey as a suitable replacement for the 24-year-old Argentine. Like Martinez, Bassey is also a left-footed centre-back that can play in a three-man defence, which makes him a perfect fit for the Eredivisie champions.

However, it will cost the Dutch side about £25m (₦12.2b) to sign the Super Eagles star from Rangers this summer. Bassey is a valuable asset to the Gers, especially after his brilliant performances for the clubs last season.

The 22-year-old defender was one of Rangers' best players in the Scottish Premiership and Europa League last season. Bassey made 29 appearances for Rangers in the League last season, starting 28 games. He also played in all Rangers' 14 Europa League games, helping them reach the final, which they lost via penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt.

But despite the loss, Bassey was named in the Europa League team of the season, while he also won Rangers' Young Player of the Season award.