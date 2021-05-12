Ajax to melt down trophy and share with fans

Ajax will issue some 42,000 "champion stars" to their season ticket holders to celebrate winning the title for a 35th time.

"This season, we have largely had to play without our fans. Well, without them sitting in the stands, at least. Despite this, we have felt their support every week," said Ajax general director Edwin van der Sar.

"Previously, when we said 'this title is for you', we were expressing how we were doing it for the fans however sharing the trophy is the ultimate proof that we really are.

"After a turbulent year, we are ensuring our fans feel part of our championship."