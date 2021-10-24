RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ajax put five past nearest rivals PSV

Sebastien Haller (C), Antony (Up) and Davy Klaassen (R) were all on the scoresheet for Ajax against PSV

Champions Ajax humiliated rivals PSV Eindhoven with a 5-0 victory in Amsterdam on Sunday to move four points clear of their opponents at the top of the Eredivisie.

The hosts, who thrashed Borussia Dortmund 4-0 for a third straight win in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, continued their brilliant form to send out a statement to the rest of the Dutch top-flight.

Steven Berghuis gave Erik ten Hag's Ajax a half-time lead before PSV collapsed in the second period.

Sebastien Haller, with his 14th goal of the season, added a second before Brazilian winger Antony backed up his wonderful strike against Dortmund with another goal.

Davy Klaassen came off the bench to make it four and Dusan Tadic completed the rout in injury time.

