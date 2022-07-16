TRANSFERS

Ajax prepare ₦9.3b for Calvin Bassey but face competition from the Premier League

Joba Ogunwale
The Dutch champions have been linked with a move for the highly-rated Super Eagles defender.

Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey has been linked with a move to Ajax (IMAGO/Icon SMI)

Dutch champions Ajax have an approach to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey from Scottish Premiership giants Rangers FC this summer.

Pulse Sports Nigeria had reported that the Eredivisie champions want Bassey to replace Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez. Martinez is on his way to Manchester United, and Ajax are lining up a move for Bassey as a potential replacement.

The four-time European champions see Bassey as a perfect replacement for the Argentine defender. Like Martinez, Bassey is also a left-footed player who can play in a three-man defence.

While the Dutch champions are yet to make an official bid, several reports say they have made a formal approach from the highly-rated Super Eagles centre-back.

According to ScotMailSport, Ajax have contacted Rangers over the signing of Bassey and are ready to make a bid of £19m (₦9.3b) plus add-ons for the 22-year-old defender.

However, the Sons of the Gods face competition from the English Premier League. According to the same report, Brighton and Hove Albion are also interested in the signing of Bassey this summer.

The Seagulls want a young and vibrant centre-back as their first two choices in that position are in their 30s. And with Bassey, Brighton see the Nigerian international as a perfect fit.

The Seagulls have also made an approach to sign the Nigerian international but are only prepared to offer £16m (₦7.8b) for the Super Eagles star.

However, Rangers will likely reject both Ajax and Brighton's offers as they will only consider selling Bassey for a fee in the region of £25m.

Bassey is arguably Rangers' most prized asset following his impressive performances last season. The young Nigerian was one of the club's best players in both league and European competitions last season.

Bassey played a vital role in helping Rangers to the Europa League final last season. His performance in the competition earned him a spot in the team of the season.

Bassey also took home Rangers' young player of the season award for his displays last season. The 22-year-old joined Rangers from Leicester in 2020 and still has two years left on his contract.

