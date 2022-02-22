Ajax pay Abdelhak Nouri's family £6.5M for inadequate medical care which left him with brain damage

Despite being revived on the pitch and rushed to a hospital, Nouri suffered serious and permanent brain damage.

Ajax later admitted that medical care in the acute phase on the field was inadequate and have now acknowledged responsibilty for the consequences.

According to the club's general manager, Ajax had reached an agreement with Nouri's family on an amicable settlement following termination of proceedings before an Arbitration Committee.

"We all realise that the suffering for Abdelhak and his loved ones is not over. It remains a very sad situation, that's how we feel here at Ajax too"

"We greatly appreciate the way the family takes care of Abdelhak day and night with a lot of love and attention. When I visit him, I am always welcomed with open arms by the family.''

"That also applies to other Ajax colleagues and we appreciate that enormously." Ajax's GM - Edwin Van Der Sar said.