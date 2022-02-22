Ajax pay Abdelhak Nouri's family £6.5M for inadequate medical care which left him with brain damage

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ajax will pay 7.85 million Euros(£6.5m) to the family of former midfielder Abdelhak Nouri after he suffered severe brain damage owing to inadequate medical care.

Ajax will settle the family of former player Abdelhak Nouri after he suffered serious brain damage due to inadequate medical care.
Ajax will settle the family of former player Abdelhak Nouri after he suffered serious brain damage due to inadequate medical care.

Abdelhak Nouri made his senior debut for Dutch giants Ajax in the 2016/17 season, but his playing career was ended prematurely after he suffered a cardiac arrest in a pre-season match against Werder Bremen in 2017.

Recommended articles

Despite being revived on the pitch and rushed to a hospital, Nouri suffered serious and permanent brain damage.

Ajax later admitted that medical care in the acute phase on the field was inadequate and have now acknowledged responsibilty for the consequences.

Abdelhak Nouri suffered a cardiac arrest against Werder Bremen in Austria in 2017
Abdelhak Nouri suffered a cardiac arrest against Werder Bremen in Austria in 2017 Imago

According to the club's general manager, Ajax had reached an agreement with Nouri's family on an amicable settlement following termination of proceedings before an Arbitration Committee.

"We all realise that the suffering for Abdelhak and his loved ones is not over. It remains a very sad situation, that's how we feel here at Ajax too"

Abdelhak Nouri
Abdelhak Nouri Imago

"We greatly appreciate the way the family takes care of Abdelhak day and night with a lot of love and attention. When I visit him, I am always welcomed with open arms by the family.''

"That also applies to other Ajax colleagues and we appreciate that enormously." Ajax's GM - Edwin Van Der Sar said.

Although Ajax had continued to pay Nouri after the incident, the club formally cancelled his contract in March 2020.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Ajax will settle the family of former player Abdelhak Nouri after he suffered serious brain damage due to inadequate medical care.

    Ajax pay Abdelhak Nouri's family £6.5M for inadequate medical care which left him with brain damage

  • Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth

    'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

  • Super Falcons

    All-or-nothing ahead of AWCON qualifier in Cote d'Ivoire, Waldrum reveals Nigeria's plan

Recommended articles

Ajax pay Abdelhak Nouri's family £6.5M for inadequate medical care which left him with brain damage

Ajax pay Abdelhak Nouri's family £6.5M for inadequate medical care which left him with brain damage

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

All-or-nothing ahead of AWCON qualifier in Cote d'Ivoire, Waldrum reveals Nigeria's plan

All-or-nothing ahead of AWCON qualifier in Cote d'Ivoire, Waldrum reveals Nigeria's plan

Liverpool renew huge EA Sports deal for FIFA 23 in long-term agreement

Liverpool renew huge EA Sports deal for FIFA 23 in long-term agreement

Eto’o is wrong: Okocha does not deserve to be in the same sentence as Ronaldinho

Eto’o is wrong: Okocha does not deserve to be in the same sentence as Ronaldinho

Every possible outcome for Villareal v Juventus

Every possible outcome for Villareal v Juventus

Trending

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up
SUPER FALCONS

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Onumonu was the hero for Nigeria against Ivory Coast
AWCON

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

Nigerians are in awe of Super Falcons latest debutante Ashleigh Plumptre

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ahmed Musa decided to help Obiekwu who was in need
SUPER FALCONS

'Plumptre is better than Maguire': Has Nigeria found a solution to its ageing defence following win over Ivory Coast?

Ashleigh Plumptre - Harry Maguire
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Na man you be, Greatest of all time!': Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa's ₦2 Million donation to ex-Nigeria international Kingsley Obiekwu

Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa after his act of benevolence towards ex Nigerian International Kingsley Obiekwu