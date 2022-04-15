Ten Hag reveals why he decided to shut up about Manchester United

Jidechi Chidiezie
Despite strong talks that he could be United's new manager, Ten Hag will only focus on Ajax and nothing else for now.

Erik ten Hag has revealed that the sole reason he has remained quiet about negotiations with Premier League club Manchester United, is so that, he can focus on finishing the season with Ajax.

The Ajax coach in a pre-match conference ahead of the Dutch Cup final against PSV did not deny that he could be United's new man in the dugout next season. He, however, categorically stated that he was concentrating on a strong end to the season with the Eredivisie giants.

“Because I serve Ajax. We need to win the two remaining trophies. I want to have my full attention on that.

You can keep trying to ask me about this, but I am here to talk about Ajax," Ten Hag responded when quizzed by a Dutch journalist about his silence on the reports he could be appointed as United's new coach.

"I will keep quiet about the rumours because this phase of the season is what it is all about at Ajax. We fought hard to get here and now we have to finish it. That's what we play for on Sunday."

Ten Hag's current side are still fighting for the domestic double, as the Eredivisie leaders take on PSV in the Dutch Cup final on Sunday.

Next season, the Ajax coach - per a verbal agreement that has been reached so far - will complete a switch from the Johan Cruyff Arena to Old Trafford.

Interim boss, Ralf Rangnick during a pre-match conference ahead of United's Saturday's Premier League clash with Norwich City, responded to questions about Erik ten Hag coming to Old Trafford.

"We all know he is a good manager, that he has done a good job at Ajax and also at former clubs, but right now it doesn't make sense to tell you what I think about any other coach."

