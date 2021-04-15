RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ajax legends send heartfelt greetings to Super Eagles great Finidi George on 50th birthday

Nurudeen Shotayo

Finidi George played for the Dutch giants for three years.

Former Super Eagles great, Finidi George, is celebrating his 50th birthday today, April 15, 2021 and his former teammates at Ajax have taken time out to send heartwarming messages to mark his day.

In a video posted on the Ajax official Twitter page, the club's legends including Van Der Sar, Patrick Kluivert, Marc Overmars, and Louis Van Gaal can be seen reminiscing about their fond memories with the mercurial winger.

Louis van Gaal says he bought Finidi George with his own money at Ajax
Louis van Gaal says he bought Finidi George with his own money at Ajax ece-auto-gen

Finidi George was a cult hero during his time at Ajax which spanned over three years.

After playing for three local clubs in Nigeria, he joined the Dutch giants in 1993 and went straight into the first team. George was a regular member of the Ajax team as they claimed three consecutive League titles and a Champions League trophy in 1995.

George left Ajax in 1996 after a successful three year-spell.

He made his Super Eagles debut in 1991 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Burkina Faso, where he scored a goal and provided three assists to help Nigeria to a 7-1 victory.

George was also part of the Super Eagles squad that played in Nigeria's first World Cup outing in USA 1994 and went on to score one of Nigeria's goals in a 2-0 win over Greece.

He made 62 caps for the Super Eagles winning an AFCON trophy in 1994.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

