RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ajax clinch Dutch title with three games to spare

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Ajax supporters gathered outside the Johan Cruyjff Arena as their team clinched the Dutch Eredivisie

Ajax supporters gathered outside the Johan Cruyjff Arena as their team clinched the Dutch Eredivisie Creator: ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN
Ajax supporters gathered outside the Johan Cruyjff Arena as their team clinched the Dutch Eredivisie AFP

Ajax Amsterdam clinched their 35th Dutch league title on Sunday with a 4-0 victory over Emmen. 

Recommended articles

Jurrien Timber, Sebastien Haller, Davy Klaassen and  Devyne Rensch scored for Ajax in a game played in front of empty stands due to anti-Covid measures. 

Despite calls from the authorities to avoid gatherings, thousands of fans gathered around the stadium, according to Dutch news agency ANP.

Erik Ten Hag's side hold a 15-point advantage over second-place PSV Eindhoven, who have four matches to play including their game later on Sunday against Heerenveen.  

Ajax completed the Dutch double two weeks after beating Vitesse Arnhem 2-1 in the cup final.

No champion was crowned last season, which was halted in early March by the Covid-19 pandemic, with Ajax leading the table.

Ajax announced on Friday they had extended the contract of coach Erik Ten Hag until 2023, ending rumours he was headed to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga or Tottenham in the Premier League.

"I am happy in Amsterdam and the management have assured me that the current squad will be retained and even strengthened in certain positions," said the coach who has been at the Johan Cruyjff ArenA since 2017.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido stuns Twitter with his cold message to estranged fiancee Chioma on her birthday

#FindHinnyHumoren: Lady raped and killed after showing up for job interview

Lagos Govt lists 4 charges against Baba Ijesha

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

11-year-old girl releases a list of men who’ve sexually abused her & the number of times

#FindHinyHumoren: Saraki calls for swift prosecution of Iniobong Umoren’s killers

Actress Uche Ogbodo debunks rumours that her baby daddy is a teenager

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

Stunning: This bride gave us the perfect Kente goals at her traditional wedding, a simple strapless dress did the magic