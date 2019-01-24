Sarah Moses mother of Super Eagles vice-captain Ahmed Musa has been confirmed to have passed away in a hospital in Abuja on Thursday, January 24.

Musa who is currently in Nigeria is reportedly injured and has been ruled out of action for his club side Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia.

According to reports reaching Pulse Sports, Musa is in Nigeria for his rehabilitation process and aims to join up with his teammates before the end of February.

The 26-year-old, however, has started the year 2019, with some sad news as he from confirmed his mother has passed away in Abuja after intensive care.

The Nigerian striker took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday, January 23 to post a picture of him and his mother with a heartwarming message as reports stated that she was in the hospital.

He said, “I am sure being tucked in bed is not the best thing you know to do. All your children are waiting for you to get out of bed and say 'I am back in action'. Get well soon Sweet Mum!”

He then took to his official Twitter account on Thursday, January 24 to post a blank picture with a message which said, " What a sad day of my life,just lose my mum "

Musa has been a good ambassador for Nigeria since he debut through the youth levels to the senior national team.

He was named sports man of the year by several bodies following his exploits for the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

No details have been set on the burial arrangements at the time of this report as several Nigerians have taken to social media to send their condolences to Musa.