Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa got his hands on a title in Saudi Arabia after his side Al Nassr beat Al-Taawoun in the final of the Saudi Super Cup on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

The Saudi Super Cup is Musa’s second trophy at Saudi Arabia following Al Nassr’s success in the Saudi Pro League in 2019.

It was that title win that qualified them to play the Super Cup which is the season opener in Saudi Arabia.

Musa was in action in the Saturday final and was taken off in the 85th minute of the game that went into penalties following a 1-1 scoreline after 90 minutes and extra time.

Both sides missed one in their first-five kicks but Al-Taawoun missed the sixth which Al-Nassr scored to win the final.

"Thank you very much Al Nassr fans, I hope this makes you happy. More and more are coming," the 27-year-old forward said in a video shared on Twitter by Al Nassr.

This will be Musa’s eighth club-career titles following prior success in Russia with CSKA Moscow where he won three league titles, a cup trophy and two Russian Super Cup titles.