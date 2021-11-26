Why Ahmed Musa is 'disheartened' by Abuja/Kaduna roads [Video]

The 29-year-old has taken to his official Instagram account to state his dissatisfaction with the difficulties passengers when using the roads.

Musa was recently in the country to help the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their final 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier group games.

He posted a video of passengers suffering and being robbed while using the road.

Along with the video was a message that said, "It's shocking to see images and videos of these incidents along Abuja/Kaduna roads. These are people going about their normal business most likely seeking daily bread.

"Their safety should be of uttermost importance to the government. I therefore seek the indulgence of the authorities to please put an end to this atrocities by any means possible so that citizens can go about their normal lives without fear.

"This has to stop. It's absolutely disheartening to say the least."