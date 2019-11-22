Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has revealed is set to sponsor 100 young people through a university in the city of Kano.

Musa is one of the richest Nigerian footballers and he has chosen to use some of his riches to impact lives.

Having been announced as an ambassador to a university in Kano, the 27-year-old said he wants to 100 people to the school to help them achieve their dreams and aspirations.

"So, I am pleased to let you know that I would be sponsoring 100 students at this university. Yes! 100. Details to follow shortly,” Musa said on social media.

It’s the latest of the charitable deeds of the football stars who in July 2019, donated desk to a primary school in Plateau State.

Known for his generosity, the Al-Nassr of Suadi Arabia forward always donates food, mattresses and money to the needy during his summer breaks.