Kano Pillars say Ahmed Musa will be unveiled by Gov Ganduje
Musa would be unveiled before the commencement of the second stanza of the league seasons.
CAF
The club announced this in a series of tweets on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
In the tweet, the football club owned and managed by the state government said Musa would be unveiled before the commencement of the second stanza of the league seasons.
The tweet reads, “Kano State Governor, @GovUmarGanduje to unveils @Ahmedmusa718 before the commencement of the@LMCNPFL second stanza.”
The Super Eagles captain will play for Kano Pillars until the end of the season.
Pulse had earlier reported that Musa, who was without a club, agreed to play for Pillars until the end of the season to maintain his fitness ahead of Super Eagles 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June.
The short-term deal has a clause that the 28-year-old can leave anytime he has an offer.
