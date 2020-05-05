Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa gave us a glimpse of what his car collection looks like with a social media post that shows his 2019 Gelandewagen, a brand of Mercedes-Benz that costs a whopping N120m.

Musa is one of the richest Nigerian footballers after several years plying his trade overseas.

Now at Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, the forward is reported to be earning around N1.2b annually.

With that earning, the 27-year can afford the most expensive cars around.

He posted some photos on his social media which show his 2019 G-Wagon which is worth N120m.

Musa is in cheerful mood after his coronavirus test came out negative.

The Super Eagles skipper had to undergo the test after a recently got back into the country from Saudi Arabia.

Musa was permitted by his club to travel home after the Saudi Professional League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In line with the guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Musa had to undergo a coronavirus test and self-isolate for 14 days upon his return to Nigeria.