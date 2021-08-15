RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ahmed Musa scores for an excellent start to life in Turkey

Musa scored the winner for his side in a Turkish Super Lig game.

Ahmed Musa on target for Fatih Karagumruk in Turkey (Instagram/Fatih Karagumruk)
Ahmed Musa on target for Fatih Karagumruk in Turkey (Instagram/Fatih Karagumruk)

Ahmed Musa’s career stalled for a while, which resulted in a short stint in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Many wondered where he would go from there, but Musa eventually joined Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk, which finished eighth in the 2020/2021 season.

He couldn’t have asked for a better start in Turkey than what happened on his debut on Saturday, August 14, 2022.

The Super Eagles captain scored what turned out to be the winner as Karagumurk got a 3-2 win over Gaziantep.

He was good in the game, playing from the right side of the attack and causing a slew of problems for the opposition.

He created the first goal, beating the offside trap to get on a long pass before slipping the ball to a teammate in the box, leading to an own-goal.

He got his goal in the 90th minute. Dribbling well inside the box before a simple finish to give his side a 3-1 lead.

The game finished 3-2.

