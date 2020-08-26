Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa was on the scoresheet for his Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr who thrashed Al-Adalah FC 6-1 in the Pro-League game on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Musa scored with a stunning rocket from just outside the box in the 28th minute for his side’s third goal of the game.

The 27-year-old was taken off at halftime with Al-Nassr’s lead all but secured.

Al-Nassr are still second on the table, six points behind leaders Al-Hilal after 27 games.

His goal on Tuesday was just his second of the season and seven assists.