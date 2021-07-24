RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ahmed Musa says he chose to join Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk because they made him feel wanted

Authors:

Steve Dede

Musa has joined a Turkish club on a two-year deal.

Ahmed Musa has moved to Turkey to continue his career (Instagram/Karagumruk)
Ahmed Musa has moved to Turkey to continue his career (Instagram/Karagumruk)

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has revealed that he turned down a host of offers to join Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk because they made him feel wanted.

Recommended articles

Musa, who had been playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NFPL) on a short-term basis, has joined the Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk on a two-year loan.

"I was very impressed with the team's philosophy, style of play and it's clearly an ambitious club," Musa told BBC Sport Africa.

www.instagram.com

"I feel wanted and that's what made all the difference. I want to repay that faith. I can't wait to link up with my team mates and help the club achieve their ambitions."

Turkey is the latest destination for the 28-year-old who first played in the Netherlands after he first left Nigeria.

From the Netherlands, he moved to Russia, where he won the league title three times and the domestic cup once with CSKA Moscow.

He joined then-reigning Premier League champions Leicester City but had an underwhelming stint in England.

He returned to Moscow before he moved to Saudi Arabia to play for Al Nassr.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ahmed Musa says he chose to join Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk because they made him feel wanted

Details about Team Nigeria at the Tokyo Olympic Games

Karpin takes over as Russia manager

Pochettino pens new PSG deal despite tricky start to reign

Goal and arrow: Brazil's Paulinho makes stand against religious intolerance at Olympics

Team Nigeria parade at the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympic Games

Sancho, the $100 million man, wants to bring trophies back to Man Utd

'World class' Sancho brings style and swagger to Man Utd

Manchester United sign Sancho on five-year deal from Dortmund