Ahmed Musa says he chose to join Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk because they made him feel wanted

Musa, who had been playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NFPL) on a short-term basis, has joined the Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk on a two-year loan.

"I was very impressed with the team's philosophy, style of play and it's clearly an ambitious club," Musa told BBC Sport Africa.

"I feel wanted and that's what made all the difference. I want to repay that faith. I can't wait to link up with my team mates and help the club achieve their ambitions."

Turkey is the latest destination for the 28-year-old who first played in the Netherlands after he first left Nigeria.

From the Netherlands, he moved to Russia, where he won the league title three times and the domestic cup once with CSKA Moscow.

He joined then-reigning Premier League champions Leicester City but had an underwhelming stint in England.