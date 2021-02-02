Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has finally launched his multi-million Naira facility centre in Kaduna.

Musa splashed hundreds of millions into the complex called Ahmed Musa Neighbourhood Center Kaduna.

The complex has a gym, standard swimming pool, a five-a-side synthetic AstroTurf pitch, and an event and seminal hall.

The centre was thrown open for commercial use on Monday, February 1, 2020.

The Nigerian footballer also has the type of centre in Kano which he launched in 2017. Pulse reported it that the complex at that time cost the Super Eagles about N500M.

It is believed that this new one cost about the same amount.

Musa is one of Nigeria's wealthiest footballers and has earned good money playing football since 2011 when he first moved abroad.

The 28-year-old who is Nigeria's highest goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup has a slew of investments, especially in the northern part of Nigeria.

Musa also announced his plan to build a school in Jos, his hometown.