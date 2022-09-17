Ahmed Musa joins Kenneth Omeruo in Leganes after motivation from rapper M.I Abaga

Tunde Young
After being motivated by M.I Abaga, Ahmed Musa now training in Spain with Leganes who are captained by Kenneth Omeruo

Teenage sensation Ahmed Musa joins Leganes but how does that involve MI Abaga and Kenneth Omeruo?
Teenage Nigerian football sensation Ahmed Musa has now gone from Jos-based Mees Palace Football Academy to training with Spanish team CD Leganes.

Mees Palace Football Academy announced on Twitter that two of their academy players Ahmed Musa and Chris Yusuf have teamed up with CD Leganes’ youth team as part of the sporting collaboration between the Spanish club and the Jos-based academy.

The highly-rated 16-year-old Ahmed Musa is known for more than just sharing a name with the current Super Eagles captain but also for being a bright-shining prospect.

As an aftermath of the announcement made on Twitter by Mees Palace Football Academy, a video has been making the rounds which featured popular Nigerian rapper M.I Abaga talking to the players of the academy in Jos.

M.I was surrounded by lots of young players in the video said to have been recorded back in 2018, one of whom was the Ahmed Musa in question.

The rapper offered words of encouragement and motivation to the young players and singled out young Ahmed Musa for motivation.

And now that the kid is in Leganes, the club being captained by Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo, M.I’s words are being viewed as prophetic.

Kenneth Omeruo is the captain of Leganes
Kenneth Omeruo is the captain of Leganes Pulse Nigeria

If the reports are to be believed, this teenage Ahmed Musa is going to be even better than the current Super Eagles captain of the same name which will take some doing.

According to a statement on the Mees Palace Football Academy Twitter page, Ahmed Musa was one of the first recruits at the academy in February 2018.

Ahmed Musa is now at CD Leganes in Spain
Ahmed Musa is now at CD Leganes in Spain Twitter

He has gone on to score 113 goals in competitive matches from the U13-U16s level in the last four years which is an indication of why Leganes are interested in him.

On his move to Leganes, Musa had this to say: “The last one week has been an eye-opener to the sort of football being played in Europe. Having learnt a lot from my coaches back home the transition process has been easy during training sessions here.”

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

