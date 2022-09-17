Ahmed Musa joins Kenneth Omeruo in Leganes after motivation from rapper M.I Abaga

Mees Palace Football Academy announced on Twitter that two of their academy players Ahmed Musa and Chris Yusuf have teamed up with CD Leganes’ youth team as part of the sporting collaboration between the Spanish club and the Jos-based academy.

The highly-rated 16-year-old Ahmed Musa is known for more than just sharing a name with the current Super Eagles captain but also for being a bright-shining prospect.

How does this concern M.I Abaga and Kenneth Omeruo?

As an aftermath of the announcement made on Twitter by Mees Palace Football Academy, a video has been making the rounds which featured popular Nigerian rapper M.I Abaga talking to the players of the academy in Jos.

M.I was surrounded by lots of young players in the video said to have been recorded back in 2018, one of whom was the Ahmed Musa in question.

The rapper offered words of encouragement and motivation to the young players and singled out young Ahmed Musa for motivation.

And now that the kid is in Leganes, the club being captained by Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo, M.I’s words are being viewed as prophetic.

Who is Ahmed Musa?

If the reports are to be believed, this teenage Ahmed Musa is going to be even better than the current Super Eagles captain of the same name which will take some doing.

According to a statement on the Mees Palace Football Academy Twitter page, Ahmed Musa was one of the first recruits at the academy in February 2018.

He has gone on to score 113 goals in competitive matches from the U13-U16s level in the last four years which is an indication of why Leganes are interested in him.