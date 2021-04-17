Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is playing in the NPFL for free

Musa made a sensational return to Kano Pillars nine years after leaving them to play for Europe.

Now without a club since October 2020, when he left Al Nassr by mutual consent, the 28-year-old has decided to join Pillars on a short term deal to maintain personal fitness.

NPFL chairman Shehu Dikko who mediated the deal, has told ESPN that the Nigeria international will not be paid to play for Kano Pillars.

"Musa is someone who is more concerned about giving back to the club that made him and he is not coming here to do this for money,” Dikko said.

“He is not getting paid for playing for Pillars. That is the kind of person he is.”

Dikko also revealed a slew of clubs from the NPFL was interested in signing Musa when the possibilities came on, but the forward decided to return to Pillars.

“We spoke to him about coming back home to play, and as someone who is always ready to give back, he did not hesitate," Dikko said.

"Once the agreement was signed, the choice of which club to play for was up to him. A number of clubs wanted him. We put everything in front of him and he made the decision to go to Kano Pillars."