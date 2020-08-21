Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa grabbed two assists in Al-Nassr’s 4-1 win away at Taawon in the Saudi Professional League on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Musa set up the opening and the second goal of the game to help his side to their 16th win of the season.

For the first, he used his pace to beat a defender before crossing with his left foot for Abderrazak Hamdallah to finish off for first of his hattrick.

The second assist came from a simple pass from which Hamdallah found the net.

Al-Nassr are currently second on the table, six points off leaders Al-Hilal.

These two assists take his assist tally to seven of this season with one goal in the league.

The 27-year-old joined Al-Nassr in 2018 and this is his second season at the club.