Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa gave fans a sneak peek of his expensive car collection in a recent post on Instagram.

Musa who is one of the richest Nigerian footballers showed off a collection of his car in a video shared on his Instagram.

In the video, the forward is seen playing table tennis with friends with some of his cars seen behind.

Some of the cars in the video include his 2019 GWagon worth N120M, a Range Rover Velar worth N40m and a Porsche Macan worth at least N30m.

Musa is one of the richest Nigerian footballers after several years plying his trade overseas.

Now at Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, the forward is reported to be earning around N1.2b annually.

With that earning, the 27-year can afford the most expensive cars around.