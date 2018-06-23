news

Ahmed Musa became the first Leicester City player to score a goal at the FIFA World Cup after his brace for the Super Eagles of Nigeria against Iceland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ahmed Musa wrote his name into the history books at Leicester City after he scored a brace for the Super Eagles of Nigeria against Iceland in the group D encounter played on Friday, June 22.

The game ended goalless after the first half and Musa turned up to find the opening goal of the game when he controlled a ball to him by Victor Moses and slot it into the net.

By scoring that goal Musa became the first Leicester City player to score at a FIFA World Cup tournament.

Leicester City confirmed Musa's record breaking achievement when they posted a message on their official Twitter account which said, "#lcfc's first-ever #WorldCup goalscorer"

Musa continued to be a threat and doubled Nigeria's lead when he run through the Iceland defender to slot in the ball in the 75th minute.

Musa Nigeria's highest goalscorer at the World Cup

Another record was set by Ahmed Musa when he scored a brace against Iceland.

Musa set a national record by becoming Nigeria's highest goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup with a total of four goals.

Nigeria vs Iceland stats

Leicester City confirm Super Eagles set club record

Asides Musa's record, Leicester City also confirmed that the Super Eagles set a club record by fielding all of their representatives in a game.

Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Musa all started for the Super Eagles against Iceland.

A statement on Leicester City's official Twitter account said, "The first time in history that three #lcfc players have started for the same team at the #WorldCup"

The Super Eagles will hope to qualify for the round of 16 when they take on Argentina while Iceland take on Croatia in their next fixture.