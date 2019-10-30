Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi have returned to the squad ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will kick off their AFCON 2021 qualifying campaign with two games, first against the Republic of Benin on Wednesday, November 13 and Lesotho on Sunday, November 17.

Ahead of the games, Super Eagles coach has invited 23 players including Musa and Akpeyi.

Ahmed Musa has not been with the Super Eagles since AFCON 2019 (CAF) CAF

Both players have not been with the Super Eagles since AFCON 2019 and missed the games against Ukraine and Brazil.

While Musa was left out over fitness issues, Akpeyi was dropped after his poor outing at AFCON 2019. The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper has now been recalled after a host of fine performances for the South African side.

Daniel Akpeyi is also back with the Super Eagles after some impressive performance for Kaizer Chiefs (Twitter/Kaizer Chiefs) Twitter

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo is also back after missing the games against Ukraine and Brazil.

Mikel Agu who plays for Portuguese side Vitória de Setúbal has also been recalled.

There is are surprises inclusion in the squad that has regulars like Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, William Troost-Ekong and Victor Osimhen.

On standby are Oghenekaro Etebo, Leon Balogun and Peter Olayinka.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes, Spain); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Bryan Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia)

Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Mikel Agu (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ramon Azeez (Granada FC, Spain)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia); Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge, Belgium); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France);

Standby: Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Peter Olayinka (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City, England)