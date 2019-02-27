Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa took to his official Instagram account to show off his dance skills in a short video clip as he celebrated the re-election for President Muhamamdu Buhari into office.

President Buhari retained his position as the number one citizen in the country after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), announced he was victorious on the early hours of Wednesday, February 27.

The incumbent president who is under the All Progressive Congress (APC) beat his rival former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in total states and total votes to emerge the winner.

Musa who is now with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr has been a firm supporter of the reigning president stating on several occasions his desire for his reelection.

During the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia when Musa scored two goals against Iceland in their second group stage game to become Nigeria’s all-time top scorer in the competition.

Musa celebrated by putting on a traditional cap worn by the president and stated after the game that he dedicated his goal to him.

Musa has not changed his opinion about the president as in his recent video he is seen jumping for joying while dancing Zanku which is a local dance in the country involving the rhythmical tapping of the leg alternatively.

Alongside his video clip Musa added a message which said, “Congratulations to my president @muhammadubuhari ,” while he was in a training facility at his club in Saudi Arabia.

The Nigerian forward recently returned from an injury which coincided with the death of his mother Sarah Moses.

He is expected to return to action for the Super Eagles in the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles as well as the international friendly game against the Pharaohs of Egypt.