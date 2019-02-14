Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa has reportedly bought a new luxury car worth over thirty-one million naira.

The 26-year-old forward who moved to Saudi Professional League side Al Nassr from Premier League giants Leicester City.

The Nigerian forward who is on a hefty wage package in Asia has decided to make a huge splash to purchase a brand new Mercedes Benz V Class 2019 Zero KM.

The car which is a 2019 model was purchased for a fee worth thirty-one million naira or $87200.

The Nigerian forward did not announce the news of his new asset on his official social media account.

Rather his new car was identified on the official Instagram account of a friend named Mompha who tagged Musa in his post.

The message said, “Mercedes V Class 2019 Zero KM Congrats Star boy @ahmedmusa718 Naija Messi. Purchased From @fakhourymotors Its all about the Benzo.”

Musa then responded to the message by Mompha, he said, “thank you very much @Mompha.”

Musa’s friend showed off the car which is measuring at 5140 mm in length and also available in six and seven-seater versions.

The purchase of a new car comes as good news from Musa after he lost his mother after a reported brief illness.

The Super Eagles captain is expected to return to action for Nigeria in the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final group qualifier against Seychelles and the international friendly against the Pharoahs of Egypt.