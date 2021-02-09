Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is attracting interest from three Premier League sides after impressing in training at West Brom.

A free agent after leaving Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, Musa has been in England where he has trained with West Brom who are looking to sign him.

Despite impressing West Brom coaches in training, the Baggies are at risk of losing the Nigeria international to other Premier League rivals.

Ahmed Musa has impressed coaches at West Brom (CAF) CAF

According to Daily Mail, West Brom are struggling to make funds available to sign the Nigerian on short-term basis.

The Baggies have made some investments in the January transfer window and will have to offload some players before they can make any further signing.

They are at risk of losing Musa to Burnley, Southampton, and Brighton who are interested in signing the Nigerian.

Musa’s former club CSKA Moscow are also interested in bringing him back to Russia.

The 28-year-old is not new to the Premier League having played for Leicester City between 2016 and 2018.