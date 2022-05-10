'Ahmed Musa again'- Nigerians react as NFF releases Super Eagles list for Mexico and Ecuador friendlies

Joba Ogunwale
The Fatih Karagumruk star headlines a 30-man list released by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the friendly games against El-Tri and La Tri.

Ahmed Musa headlines Nigeria's list for the friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador
Nigerians have hit out at the NFF over the 30-man Super Eagles squad for the friendly against Mexico later this month and the match against Ecuador in June.

The 30-man list for the two games is a combination of old and new faces. Team captain Ahmed Musa headlines the list, with old faces like Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo, Semi Ajayi, and Oghenekaro Etebo also included.

Alex Iwobi makes his return after missing the World Cup playoffs against Ghana, while Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze and Sadiq Umar are also included.

Ademola Lookmana and Calvin Bassey, who both made their debuts against Ghana, are also in the squad. In-form Cyriel Dessers has been rewarded for his exceptional performances alongside RB Salzburg's Samson Tijani and Royal Antwerp's Alhassan Yusuf.

Cyriel Dessers is back in the Super Eagles squad two years after his lone appearance
There are also places for home-based players, with the likes of Ojo Olorunleke, Adewale Adeyinka and Babatunde Nosiru all in the squad.

However, despite the invitation of some new faces, Nigerians have expressed their dissatisfaction with the list. Some questioned the inclusion of Musa, while many others hit out at the NFF over the absence of Victor Osimhen.

A section of the fans also asked who would lead the team out, given the 2013 African champions are currently without a coach.

But despite the fans' anger, the Mexico and Ecuador friendlies will be the start of a new era for the Super Eagles.

The three-time African champions will hope to put their World Cup failure behind them as they start a new chapter. The Super Eagles missed out on World Cup qualification after losing to Ghana via away goals.

The Super Eagles will be hoping for a fresh start after failing to secure World Cup qualification in Abuja after playing a 1-1 draw against Ghana
The Mexico and Ecuador games will also serve as preparation for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone next month.

