Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and Pep Guardiola have emerged as the winners of the Premier League Player of the Month and Manager of the Month awards for February.

Aguero and Guardiola both played crucial roles as Manchester City were undefeated in the month and were named winners after their outstanding performance in February on Friday, February 8.

Player of the Month

Aguero has received the Player of the Month award for the month of February contributing seven goals in four games.

The 30-year-old Aguero beat other nominees such as Manchester United star Paul Pogba who was favourite for the accolade.

Other nominees were Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff Crystal Palace forward Wilfred Zaha.

While Burnley striker Ashley Barnes, Manchester United defender Luke Shaw and Liverpool rock in defence Virgil van Dijk .

It was the sixth time Aguero won the monthly award which ties him as the highest with Liverpool's Steven Gerrard and Tottenham forward Harry Kane.

Manager of the Month

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has emerged the winner of the Premier League Manager of the Month award for February.

Guardiola whose side were several points behind Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have now taken charge of the title race leading with a point.

Manchester City won four games in the month of February and Guardiola was awarded the manager of the month for his teams achievement.

He beat nominees such as new Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Arsenal's Unai Emery.

Goal of the Month

Newcastle United centre-back Fabian Schar has won the Carling Goal of the Month award for February.

Schar's strike against Burnley beat other nominees as the goal of the month in February.

Speaking to the Premier League website he stated that it was an honour to win the accolade.

He said, "It's special for me.

"I've never won a trophy like this and probably it will be my last one, but it's nice to score a goal like this.

"After the game I saw the video and you hear when it hit the post.It's a special sound. These goals always look good.

"I love the Newcastle fans and all the people in the stadium so it's crazy to get a goal like this when you play at home."