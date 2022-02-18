Sergio Aguero gives furious reply to Lionel Messi critics

Aguero believes most of the criticisms of Lionel Messi's performances are rather harsh.

Former PSG player Jerome Rothen feels the seven-time Ballon D'or winner brings nothing to the team except commercial value.

He told RMC Sport: "Of course, in terms of merchandising, it's wonderful to have attracted Leo Messi.

"People come to see Messi play at PSG. But you have to recognise that in a sporting context, he brings nothing to PSG."

These comments prompted Aguero to defend his friend's performance.

During a Q&A session on his Twitch page, Aguero said: "Leo played well, he broke lines. I'm not saying that because he's a friend, but because he played hard. He was good and very active."

AFP

"There are technical errors, losses of the ball, the missed penalty - but it can happen to anyone. It's, above all, his behaviour. He looks down at his boots, it looks like he's not happy."

Aguero further went on to suggest that the media have been harsh on the 34-year-old."In France, magazines and newspapers killed him. They are a**holes" Aguero said.

pulse senegal