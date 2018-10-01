Pulse.ng logo
Aguero can beat Premier League goals record, says Bernardo Silva

Sergio Aguero could beat Alan Shearer's record of 260 goals to become the Premier League's greatest ever marksman, according to Manchester City teammate Bernardo Silva.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring against Brighton play

The Argentine forward scored the 148th goal of his Premier League career for City in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Brighton, equalling Shearer's tally for Newcastle.

The pair are joint third in the list of highest goalscorers for a single club behind Thierry Henry for Arsenal (175) and Wayne Rooney for Manchester United (183).

Both of those marks should be well within reach for Aguero, potentially even this season, but to threaten Shearer's overall mark of 260 he would almost certainly need to further extend his contract at the Etihad, which runs until 2021.

"Sergio is the best scorer in Manchester City's history," said midfielder Silva. "He's a legend not only for Manchester City but also for the Premier League, if not the best striker in the world then one of the best.

"It's great to have him with us. Every season he scores 30 goals or more. To have a player like him it helps us so much."

"Everyone hopes he stays," he added. "If he reaches that level it will be even better because everyone knows how important Alan Shearer was for English football and for the Premier League.

"I think he can reach it (the record). He's got the potential. Every season he keeps scoring more and more. We hope he can keep helping us win more titles here in Manchester."

City returned to the top of the table on goal difference thanks to their victory against Brighton while Liverpool dropped their first points in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

The top two teams -- both undefeated -- meet next Sunday at Anfield.

